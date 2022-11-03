Lebanon’s co-op hockey team with Mt. Juliet and Green Hill treated itself to a 6-1 Halloween night win over Independence.
Following a scoreless first period, Blake Bristow put Lebanon on the board at the 12:14 mark of the second. Ryan Woods followed with a short-handed goal. Jordan Antar and Neyland Head also found the net for a 4-0 lead going into the third.
