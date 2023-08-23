By DEMOCRAT STAFF
HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon participated in a preseason cross country meet under the lights at Sanders Ferry Park last Saturday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
By DEMOCRAT STAFF
HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon participated in a preseason cross country meet under the lights at Sanders Ferry Park last Saturday night.
Seniors Kerigan Gill (24:55), Erik Cruz (18:30), Cami McNutt (26:28) and Allen Sellersn (19:56) were the top Blue Devil runners for their grade.
Lebanon’s 36 runners is the largest roster in at last 15 years thanks largely to 13 freshmen.
One of the ninth-graders, Rylee Rogers, led the Devils to the finish line with a top-10 finish in 21:27. Gill, Lottie Prewitt, Emma Knight and Izzy Haynes were the top five Lady Devil finishers.
Rafe Ater’s 18:24 led the Blue Devils, joined by Cruz, Clay Davis, Sellers and Michael Durtschi.
Lebanon will open the regular season this Saturday at Macon County.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.