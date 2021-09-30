Lebanon dropped a 32-30, 25-18, 25-12 decision to visiting Mt. Juliet on Tuesday.
Haley Mitchell had 11 digs, nine kills, four blocks, two aces and an assist for Lebanon while Ava Knight notched six kills, three digs, a block and an assist; Britony Gill 11 digs, two aces and an assist; Toni Adewale seven kills, three digs and two blocks; Emma George six digs, two kills and an ace and Addie Boles 23 assists and 14 digs as the Lady Devils dropped to 3-6 in District 7-AAA.
Lebanon will step out of region today for a home match against Summit.
FCS volleyball reaches regionals
Friendship Christian will play for third place in the District 4-IIA volleyball tournament after being swept by Goodpasture on Tuesday at FCS’ Bay Family Sportsplex.
Donelson Christian won the other semifinal with a 3-1 win over Nashville Christian.
Friendship will face Nashville Christian at 5 p.m. today for third and fourth place before Goodpasture and DCA duke it out for the championship.
Both matches will be at the Sportsplex.
All four teams will advance to next week’s Middle Region tournament.
Friendship senior Aisy Dixner and junior Ava Grace Kennedy were named first team all-district.
Friendship ousts Lady Saints from districtsMT. JULIET —After being swept by Mt. Juliet Christian during the regular season, Friendship Christian got some payback Monday by ousting the host Lady Saints from the District 4-IIA tournament 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22.
Reese Huckaby Had 36 assists, 10 digs, seven kills and an ace for Friendship while Kyla Scharfman finished with 15 digs, nine kills and three aces; Kennedy Scharfman eight kills, five digs and a block; Sloan Stewart five blocks, four kills and two aces and Ava Grace Kennedy seven kills and six digs.
The remainder of the tournament is at Friendship’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Tuesday and today.
The Lady Commanders took on Goodpasture on Tuesday evening.
