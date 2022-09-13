Lebanon falls on overtime field goal

Lebanon’s Nolan Sandefur (17) and Jack Clinard realize they and the Blue Devils have just suffered their first loss of the season after failing to block an overtime field goal as Siegel lineman Matthew Kirby (77) hoists a Stars coach in celebration.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Blake Schofield’s 31-yard field goal propelled Siegel to a 31-28 triumph over Lebanon last Friday night, spoiling the Blue Devils’ quest for an undefeated season in what is believed to be the first overtime game in the 11-year history of Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.

Lebanon had a chance to score in the top of the overtime as the Blue Devils faced fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Siegel was called for encroachment, moving the ball to the 1. Bypassing the field goal, Coach Chuck Gentry went for the touchdown. Quarterback Jaylen Abston, who scored both Blue Devil second-half touchdowns on 9-yard runs, was stuffed at the 5, giving the Stars their set of downs at the 10 with a golden opportunity to choose which way to walk off with the upset win.

