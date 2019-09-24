Lebanon force-feeds Shannon to Hendersonville

Lebanon used a heavy dose of De'Quantay Shannon in the second half last Friday night against the Hendersonville Commandos in route to a 21-20 Region 4-6A win, improving the Blue Devils' record to 3-2.
Shannon rushed for 123 yards in the second half to eat up clock and wear out the Commando defense as they could not find an answer for the junior running back.
Hendersonville seemed to have the advantage early over the Blue Devil defense, outgaining Lebanon 92-25 in the first quarter, including a 17-yard gain on a fake punt late in the quarter. Hendersonville carried that momentum into the second quarter took advantage of a personal foul penalty on Lebanon on a drive to score the game's first touchdown, a 4-yard run by the Commandos' Issiah Chandler with 6:54 left in the half.
After the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, Lebanon started at its 35-yard line and marched down the field, and at 3:27 scored the Blue Devils' first touchdown a 31-yard scamper by La'Quentin Hearn, who finished with 44 yards on five carries. After the PAT by Christian Pena, the score was tied at 7-7.
Hendersonville took the kickoff and marched 69 yards in the final minutes of the first half, scoring a pass from QB Drew Hohenbrink to Chandler from 22 yards out. Chandler finished with 121 yards of receiving on the night. After a missed point after, the Commandos took a 13-7 lead into the half.
Taking the kickoff to start the second half, Lebanon set the tone early. Three straight runs by Shannon covered 59 yards and a touchdown, which along with the point after by Pena gave the Blue Devils a 14-13 lead with 10:52 remaining in the third quarter. Shannon finished the game with 151 yards on 22 carries to lead all rushers on the night.
"He's a good, good running back," said Blue Devil coach Chuck Gentry of Shannon. "I said just love on those offensive line and hit it. It's a testament to that offensive line, too."
SEE LEBANON/PAGE B2
After a back-and-forth by both teams, Hendersonville took the lead for the third time of the night when Keion Stafford broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown run with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter. Stafford led the Commandos with 109 yards on 12 carries. After the extra point was converted, Hendersonville led 20-14.
The tide turned in favor of Lebanon on the first play of the fourth quarter when Daniel Davila intercepted Hohenbrink and returned the ball to Lebanon's 20-yard line. Seven plays, an offsides penalty on Hendersonville, and a fumble inside the 5-yard line later, backup quarterback Eli Clemmons found Will Seats in the back of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown. After Pena's PAT the Blue Devils had a 21-20 lead with 6:53 left in the game. Clemmons entered the game in the fourth quarter when starter Breeze Copas went down following a sack in the third quarter.
"I can't say enough about the heart and character of Eli Clemmons," said Gentry. "He comes in and makes a big run on third down, a big throw on fourth down. He makes a play when he had to make a play."
Hendersonville mounted a comeback. On third down and 15 from Lebanon's 20-yard line, Hohenbrink found Chandler for a 55-yard bomb across the middle to flip the field and give the Commandos outstanding field position at their own 25-yard line. However, a personal foul penalty for a crackback block on a play that put the Commandos inside the 10 pushed the ball back to the 34-yard line where, two plays later, Hohenbrink threw his second INT of the game to Polo Phillips with just over two minutes remaining in the game.
Lebanon once again gave Hendersonville a steady dose of Shannon, who broke a long run into Hendersonville's territory, effectively ending the game.
Lebanon will host Beech High School this coming Friday for homecoming. The Buccaneers will make the trip to Danny Watkins Stadium on a hot streak with a record of 5-0. Kickoff at Clifton Tribble Field will be at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.