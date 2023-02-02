By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Lebanon’s freshmen boys beat visiting Gallatin 67-51 Monday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Lebanon’s freshmen boys beat visiting Gallatin 67-51 Monday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils were coming off a 65-54 win at Hendersonville last Thursday.
Against Gallatin, Lebanon built a 25-point lead in the third quarter before the Green Wave shaved the margin down as the Blue Devils missed 16 free throws and 15 shots around the rim.
Terrell Searcy scored 13 of his 19 points in the second quarter for Lebanon while John Binion bagged a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 13. Marquis Anglin tossed in all of his 12 before halftime while Evan Klemm became the fourth Blue Devil in double figures with 11 points. Jajuan Stafford finished with four points, Austin Harrison three, Jayden Cook and Dekevion Bass two each and Jack Greer a free throw.
Lebanon led the entire game against Hendersonville, but the Commandos kept it close, cutting a 10-point margin down to two in the fourth quarter.
Searcy swished 5 of 7 free throws and led Lebanon with 16 points while Anglin added 14. Binion bottomed out three triples for his nine points while Klemm and Harrison each had six, Bass and Greer five apiece and Cook four.
The Blue Devils improved to 10-7 for the season and 8-3 in the district going into their regular-season finale tonight at Green Hill, which is undefeated in the district while Lebanon is second. The district tournament will tip off Saturday at Gallatin’s Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.