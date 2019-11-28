MURFREESBORO -- Lebanon's freshman boys opened their season Monday night with a 59-26 trouncing of host Siegel.
The Blue Devils led 21-9 following the first quarter and 30-15 at halftime.
"A great way to start the season with a big road win," Lebanon coach August Schaetz said.
Jaylen Abston scored 20 points to lead Lebanon. Austen Gore threw in three 3-pointers as he and Trent Spradlin knocked down nine apiece. Jamichael Rivers, Caden Baird, Demonte Cook and Aiden Donald each finished with four, Rubin Brinkley and Landon Engles two apiece and Jayden Wilson a free throw.
Lebanon will play host to Beech at 6 p.m. Monday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
