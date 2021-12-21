MT. JULIET — Lebanon’s freshmen boys beat Mt. Juliet 68-40 last Friday night.
The Blue Devils led 19-3 at the first-quarter break and 35-14 at halftime as they improved to 5-2 going into the holiday break.
Avery Harris led Lebanon with 19 points while Dame’on Calloway scored 16. Brody Reasonover added eight, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Kalib Gilbert finished with five points, Carson Fox four, Connor Jones two and Cash Wiliams and Jordan Lawson a free throw apiece.
Lebanon will return to action Jan. 3 at home when Green Hill visits Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
