Hendersonville’s freshman boys scored at the buzzer Monday night to hand host Lebanon its first loss of the season 67-65 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Huston Bogle was on fire with 40 points, including six 3-pointers, for Hendersonville while Lincoln Elrod added 10.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.