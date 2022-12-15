Hendersonville’s freshman boys scored at the buzzer Monday night to hand host Lebanon its first loss of the season 67-65 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Huston Bogle was on fire with 40 points, including six 3-pointers, for Hendersonville while Lincoln Elrod added 10.
The Commandos led 14-13 at the first-quarter break and expanded it to 32-22 by halftime. After falling behind by 14 points, Lebanon came alive the latter part of the third quarter as Evan Klemm began driving to the rim. The Blue Devils trimmed the margin to 48-43 going into the fourth. The teams were tied 60-60 to force overtime.
Terrell Searcy scored 22 points to lead Lebanon while Klemm collected all 18 of his tallies after halftime before fouling out. John Binion supplied seven points, Jajuan Stafford six, Marques Anglin five, Dekevion Bass three and Austin Harrison and Jayden Cook two apiece as the Blue Devils fell to 4-1.
Lebanon will travel to Gallatin’s Jerry Vradenburg Gym to take on the Green Wave at 6 p.m. today.
