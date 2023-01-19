HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s freshman boys saw an 18-point halftime lead evaporate into a 74-71 loss at Beech on Monday night.
The Buccaneers led 20-18 at the first-quarter break before John Binion’s 10 second-period points helped the Blue Devils surge in front 46-28 by halftime.
But Beech’s pressure resulted in Lebanon turnovers while Marquese Anglin fell into foul trouble, picking up his fifth with four minutes to play. The Blue Devils’ lead dwindled to 56-52 going into the fourth before the Bucs took the final stanza 22-15 as LHS slipped to 7-7.
Binion bagged five of Lebanon’s eight 3s as he knocked down 19 points. Anglin added 18, 16 of which came in the first half. Terrell Searcy swished a pair of triples on his way to 10 points. Dekevion Bass scored six points, Evan Klemm and Austin Harrison five each and Jayden Cook and Jujuan Stafford four apiece.
Lebanon will next play at Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m. next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.