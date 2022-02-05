Lebanon’s freshman boys edged visiting Green Hill 46-44 in the regular-season finale Thursday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Hawks soared to a 13-4 first-quarter lead and led 20-15 at halftime before the Blue Devils drew into a 32-32 tie going into the fourth.
Green Hill hit two free throws to take a 44-43 lead with a minute left. Lebanon’s Avery Harris then drove to the rim and kicked out to Brody Reasonover, who’s 3-pointer put the Blue Devils ahead 46-44 with about 40 seconds left.
The Hawks missed a tough shot at the buzzer. Lebanon finished 9-5 for the season and ahead of Gallatin for third place in the district standings, behind first-place Beech and runner-up Green Hill. Wilson Central is fifth, Mt. Juliet sixth and Hendersonville seventh.
The district tournament will tip off today at Mt. Juliet. Wilson Central will take on Gallatin at 10 a.m., followed by Green Hill against Hendersonville at 11:30 and Lebanon vs. the host Golden Bears at 1 p.m.
Beech will catch the Wilson Central-Gallatin winner at 6 p.m. Monday, followed by the other semifinal at 7:15 p.m. The championship game will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Harris hit two second-quarter 3-pointers and led Lebanon with 12 points while Reasonover’s 11 included three triples.
Dame’on Calloway’s points all came in the second half as he and Cash Williams scored nine apiece while Kalib Gibert buried a 3 and Carson Fox two. Antjuan Welch led all scorers with 19 for Green Hill. Trey Majors tossed in 10 while Nik Ware scored all six of his tallies in the first quarter.
Nick Owen finished with four, Chase Montgomery a first-quarter 3 and Augustus Parker a fourth-period two.
