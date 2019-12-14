HENDERSONVILLE -- Two Blue Devils scored in double figures Thursday night as Lebanon's freshmen won 48-32 over Hendersonville.
Jaylen Abston threw in 13 points and Mason Tisdale tossed in 10 for the Blue Devils, who led 14-6 following the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime before opening a 30-27 margin going into the fourth.
Trent Spradlin added eight for Lebanon while Wyatt Bowling scored seven, Austen Gore five,Caden Baird a three-pointer and Demonte Cook two free throws.
Trevor Reeder threw in two three-pointers and scored 11 of his 12 points in the first half for Hendersonville while T.J. Kolbe had 10 of his 11 in the second half.
