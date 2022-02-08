MT. JULIET — Lebanon’s freshman boys rolled past host Mt. Juliet 67-43 in the district quarterfinals last Saturday.
The Blue Devils battled Green Hill in last night’s semifinal with the winner advancing to Thursday’s championship.
All games are being played at Mt. Juliet.
Isaiah Barr buried three first-quarter 3-pointers and six second-period free throws in leading Lebanon with 17 points. The Blue Devils led 14-8 at the first-quarter break.
Avery Harris had all 14 of his points after halftime for Lebanon while Dame’on Calloway tossed in 12. Brody Reasonover scored seven points, Cash Williams six, Malik Humes five and Ethan Schweer, Toler Wyatt and Jordan Lawson two each.
