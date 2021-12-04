Lebanon’s freshman boys rolled to a 68-49 win over visiting Wilson Central on Thursday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils led 20-10 at the first-quarter break and 39-20 at halftime as they improved to 2-0.
Carson Fox fired in four 3-pointers as he led Lebanon with 16 points while Dame’on Calloway collected 14. Avery Harris and Isiah Barr each finished with nine points, Brody Reasonover seven, Cash Williams six, Jordan Lawson five and Toler Wyatt two.
Skylar Cross fired in 14 points for Wilson Central while Nate Williams knocked down a pair of 3s on his way to 10. Brody Fly finished with seven points, Triston Blackburn six, Aiden Warden five, Caden Webber three and Cadence Dolgin and Spencer Hayes two each.
