GATLINBURG — Lebanon’s boys played for the Smoky Mountain Classic Christmas Tournament championship yesterday afternoon at Gatlinburg-Pittman.
The Blue Devils took a 12-game winning streak (following a season-opening loss) into the final against Thompson (Ala.).
Lebanon reached the final with a 73-59 fleecing of nearby-favorite Sevier County.
The Blue Devils fell behind 22-15 in the first quarter before drawing within 34-31 by halftime. A 27-12 third period which saw Corey Jones score all 12 of his points on four 3-pointers vaulted Lebanon in front 58-46 going into the fourth.
By the time the dust had settled, Jarred Hall led Lebanon with 27 points while Yarin Alexander finished with 15. Rolando Dowell dropped in three triples for his nine while Jaylen Abston finished with five and Wyatt Bowling four.
Lebanon opened the tournament Monday with an 87-52 fleecing of Oxford (Miss.) at Rocky Top Sports World.
The Blue Devils led 25-17 at the first-quarter break and 54-22 at halftime.
Jones fired in 31 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead Lebanon. Hall had 18 points, Alexander 17 and Bowling 10 in the first half. Jack Clinard finished with four points, Brice Njezic a 3 and Caden Baird and Landen Engles two apiece.
Following this tournament, Lebanon will take a short holiday break before going to Summit next week for the King of the Hill tournament. The Blue Devils will open at noon next Tuesday against Independence.
2 close wins gives Commanders 7 straight going into Sonic championship game
SPARTA — Friendship Christian edged McMinn Central 61-60 Tuesday to reach the championship game of the 15th annual Sonic Shootout at White County’s Roy Sewell Gym.
The Commanders carried a seven-game winning streak and 8-2 season record into Wednesday’s final against Cascade.
Dillon Turner’s basket with 7.9 seconds left put the Commanders in front.
Hayden Potts poured in eight fourth-period points, including a pair of 3-pointers, Turner six and Colby Jones five as Friendship fought back from being down 43-40 going into the final eight minutes.
McMinn led 16-14 at the first-quarter break and 30-28 at halftime.
Potts finished with three triples and 17 points while Turner turned in 15 and Max Duckwiler 10 of his 12 in the first half, including a pair of 3s. Jones also dropped in two triples on his way to eight while Charley Carpenter connected on a 3 and Noah Major and Casey Jones two each.
Gabe Masingale led McMinn with 18 points while Carter Henderson hit two 3s on his way to 14. Jyrel Arnwine and Will Cooper each collected 12.
Friendship, coached by assistant Brad Major this week while head coach Jeff Long is under quarantine, opened the tournament Monday with a 69-67 win over York Institute.
The Commanders led 26-25 at the first-quarter break, 39-35 at halftime and 56-52 going into the fourth.
Turner totaled 24 points and Potts 17 for Friendship. Duckwiler drained four triples on his way to 16 while Colby Jones’ 10 included two 3s. Noah Major managed two.
Nic Smith was on fire in the first quarter for the Dragons, scoring half of his 32 points, including a pair of 3s, during the opening eight minutes. Jonathan Hedding had 13 and Myles Leffew 10.
Following this tournament and a short holiday break, Friendship will head to Gatlinburg for the King of the Smokies tournament, starting with a game next Tuesday against North Sand Mountain (Ala.). Long will be back with the Commanders by then.
Gordonsville boys outscore Watertown
WATERTOWN — Brayden Holliman scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to lift Gordonsville past Watertown 60-42.
Gordonsville led 17-14 at the first-quarter break before Watertown surged in front 29-26 by halftime. The visiting Tigers went back ahead 38-32 going into the fourth.
Bryson Greer and Austin DuCrest each tossed in 10 for the Tigers.
Trent Spradlin led all scorers with 15 points for the Purple Tigers. Will Hackett had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Brady Raines, Ian Fryer and Bret Price each finished with four points, Kier Priest a 3 and Chase McConnell two.
Watertown will host its AFLAC Christmas Shootout next Tuesday through Thursday with games at both WHS gyms as well as Watertown Middle School. In addition to both the Purple and Lady Tigers, both Mt. Juliet teams will be on hand. The Purple Tigers, who will play all their games in the main gym, will open at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday against Trousdale County. The Lady Tigers will precede that contest with a 6 p.m. tilt against Gordonsville.
Golden Bears beaten twice in Nolensville Classic
NOLENSVILLE — Mt. Juliet’s boys dropped a pair of games in the Nolensville Classic early this week — losing to the host Knights 57-49 Tuesday after a 78-59 drubbing by Independence the day before.
The Knights led 16-12 at the first-quarter break, 24-20 at halftime and 38-30 through three periods.
Jaden Clark collected 18 points and Charles Winfrey 15 for Nolensville. Both hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Johnny Pfefferle led Mt. Juliet with 12 points while Griffin Throneberry threw in 11. Caronne Goree collected nine points, Keion Irby eight, Braxton Corey 4 and Isaiah Campos two.
Independence led 23-17 eight minutes in, 38-34 at halftime and 60-43 through three.
Jett Montgomery led the Eagles with 38 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cameron Bell added 11.
Osize Daniyan dropped in 14 for Mt. Juliet while Zion Sanders scored nine; Goree, Throneberry and Irby eight each, Pfefferle six, Campos four and Corey two.
Mt. Juliet will play in next week’s AFLAC Christmas Shootout at Watertown next week. The Golden Bears will battle Livingston Academy at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday in the main gym after the Lady Tigers take on Trousdale County at 3.
