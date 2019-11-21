Lebanon's girls were awarded a 27-0 forfeit win over visiting Hendersonville on Tuesday while the Blue Devils prevailed 18-9 at Pro Bowl West.
Despite the guaranteed win because Hendersonville didn't have enough players, the Lady Devils still had to play to maintain their averages.
Hayli Stewart, who signed with Tusculum College on Wednesday morning, led the Lady Devils with high games of 190 and 241 while Ali Davis delivered scores of 178 and 183, Addisen Johnson 178, Emma Allison 145 and Kayla Hamlet 144 as Lebanon improved to 12-1, maintaining its District 12 lead.
Hendersonville's boys did show up and made their presence felt, rallying from a 5-3 deficit and trailing by 162 pins to go up 9-7 in the second game. Lebanon coach David Fugate made a lineup change for the third game before the Blue Devils moved to 14-1 for the season and maintaining its District 12 lead.
Jackson McRae led Lebanon with high games of 198, 185 and 223 while Gregory Oliver posted scores of 219 and 175, Harvick Wiley 176 and 216; Ryan Norvil 212, 198 and 178 and Jaleel Dowell 202.
Lady Devils roll, Lebanon boys suffer first loss
HENDERSONVILLE -- Lebanon's girls rolled to a 24-3 win over host Beech while the Blue Devils absorbed their first loss of the season Monday as the Buccaneers scored a 16-11 victory at Hendersonville Strike & Spare.
Hayli Stewart scored high games of 187, 207 and 265 for the Lady Devils while Addisen Johnson rolled games of 221, 178 and 150; Ali Davis 158, 164 and 182; Emma Allison 157 and 145 and Alyssa Weiser 150 and 149 as Lebanon improved to 11-1.
The Blue Devils were minus one of their six starters due to illness. That didn't stop them from winning the first game 5-3 and going up 37 pins. But Beech rallied in the second game to go up 9-7 and go up by 62 pins.
Jackson McRae led Lebanon with high games of 229 and 192 while Jaleel Dowell delivered scores of 192, 181 and 178; Gregory Oliver 182 and 171, Harvick Wiley 189, Ryan Norvil 1798 and 179 and Westin Manning 163 and 164 as the Blue Devils dropped to 13-1.
