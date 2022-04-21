Lebanon’s girls beat visiting Gallatin 6-1 Tuesday at the Boyd-Rushing Tennis Courts.
Doubles winners for the Lady Devils were Emily Lawson and Meagan Bashour 8-3 and Sophia Skelton and Izzy Walden 8-0. Jaelyn Hedeick and Bella Hankins won their exhibition match 8-6.
Singles winners were Skelton 6-3, 3-6, 12-10 tiebreaker; Lawson 6-0, 6-4; Bashour 6-3, 6-1 and Walden 6-1, 6-0.
Lady Devils net win over Station CampLebanon’s girls defeated visiting Station Camp 5-2 Monday at the Boyd-Rushing Courts while the Blue Devils were beaten by the Bison 6-1.
Doubles winners for the Lady Devils were Maya Gipson and Sophia Skelton 8-1.
Singles winners were Skelton 6-4, 6-0; Emily Lawson 6-3, 6-1; Meagan Bashour 6-2, 6-4 and Izzy Walden 8-6.
The Blue Devils’ winner was Jonathan Williams 6-1, 6-0.
Cameron Jasper and Carter McCulloch lost 8-2 while Rex Nave and Grayson Campbell fell 8-6.
Jasper lost 6-2, 6-2 in singles; McCullogh fell 6-3, 6-2; Campbell 6-1, 6-3 and Nave 6-2, 6-2.
