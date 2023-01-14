Lebanon girls fall to Beech in region bowling final

HENDERSONVILLE
Lebanon’s girls lost to Beech 15-8 in the Region 5 bowling finals Thursday.
The Lady Buccaneers, who beat Lebanon in the District 11 final, took all but two points in the opening round.
Beech also won the first game of the Baker set before Lebanon stayed alive with two victories. But the Lady Bucs took the final two games.
Emma Allison rolled a 190 and Alyssa Weiser 158 for the Lady Devils, who will travel to Dickson’s Bowl-O-Rena today to take on Creek Wood in a sectional match with the winner advancing to the next week’s state tournament.
Lebanon advanced to the region final with a 21-2 trouncing of Martin Luther King earlier in the day.
Playing their first match since the districts last month, the Lady Devils took six points and built a 100-pin count lead.
The fell into a rhythm in the Baker format, taking all points and pins.
Allison rolled a 161, Weiser 145 and Isabella Wilhite 140 for Lebanon.
