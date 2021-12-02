Lebanon’s girls built a big lead coming out of halftime but had to withstand repeated Riverdale runs before emerging with a 67-58 win Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes led from start to finish to improve to 5-1. But Riverdale never went away, trailing 12-8 at the first-quarter break and 25-21 at halftime as Morgan Moore beat the buzzer with a driving layup for the Lady Warriors.
Lebanon used a 15-2 run to seemingly blow the game open 40-23 early in the second half. But Riverdale rallied to within 46-39 before freshman T.K. Hastings hit a 3-pointer from the wing to open a 10-point LHS lead going into the fourth.
“We kind of shoot ourselves in the foot when we don’t rebound the ball very well and that’s been our Achilles’ heel all year when things go south for us,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “We make a lot of mistakes defensively, which is something we can fix. Our rebounding, we’ll fix that too, but that’s one of those things we’re not cleaning up the boards and our communication is not very good, not as good as it needs to be for us to be one of to be one of the best teams in the state.”
A three-point play off a steal and fastbreak layup brought Riverdale to within 51-46. But Meioshe Mason converted a putback on the other end to help send the Devilettes on their way.
Asia Barr overcame a brief bout with an apparent cramp with 1:10 to play (returning at the :59.4 mark) to lead Lebanon with 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Mason muscled in 16 with eight rebounds while Finley Tomlin also tossed in two triples (including one which ignited the third-quarter spurt) on her way to 12. Madison Jennings scored six of her seven off the bench during the third quarter while Macey Baker scored six. Hastings and Ny’Lyia Rankins and hit a 3. Barr and Tomlin each went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth.
Acacia Hayes fueled Riverdale in the fourth quarter with 10 of her 21 points, finishing with two triples, as the Lady Warriors fell to 1-3.
“Our formula is pretty simple,” Barrett said. “We want to play the best people we can play, the best teams we can play. When we get to the tournament, hopefully we’ve seen everything somebody can throw at us. Tonight was another example of we had some good players knock some shots down for Riverdale and I was proud of our team for gutting out the win.
“Everything we’re doing is fixable and I’m glad we can still win and have a lot of room for improvement.”
Lebanon has been playing without senior guard Terri Reynolds since a Nov. 6 playday injury to her knee. But what was originally feared to be a possible torn ACL is just a chipped meniscus with some scar tissue which required some cleanup, but no repair, leaving the Devilettes’ leading returning scorer looking at possibly returning by the end of this month or the start of January, well before District 9-AAAA play tips off.
“It’s going to speed the process up for her coming back,” Barrett said. “In the end, it’s only going to make us better.”
Lebanon will continue the process of getting better at 6 p.m. Friday at Summit in Thompson’s Station.
Bad second quarter costly to Watertown
WATERTOWN — A second-quarter slump put Watertown behind in a 52-43 loss to Harpeth Hall on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers led 14-8 at the first-quarter break behind two 3-pointers by Madison King.
But the Honeybears owned the second period 19-6 as Liza Bektani hit two triples to take a 27-20 halftime lead. The Lady Tigers trimmed the margin to 38-33 going into the fourth before falling to 1-3.
Anna Echols finished with 14 points and Taylor McCall 13 as the Honeybears hit the win column for the first time in four outings.
King connected on four triples to lead the Lady Tigers with 16 points while Gwen Franklin fired in two 3s on her way to 12. Kierah Maklary managed 10 points, Presley Clark and Joslyn Lackey two each and Jaleigh Robertson a free throw.
Watertown, which opened the week with a 53-41 win at Gordonsville on Monday, will close it at 6 p.m. Friday with a visit from DeKalb County.
Friendship stopped by St. Cecilia
St. Cecilia defeated host Friendship Christian 52-22 Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Scarabs led 13-8 at the first-quarter break and used a 15-0 second to widen the margin to 28-8 by halftime as Friendship, with just seven players in the scorebook, fell to 1-3.
Gracen Mondelli led St.Cecilia with 15 points while Libby Gilliland sank two 3-pointers for part of her 11 points.
Kate Petty led the Lady Commanders with seven points while Lily Maggart finished with five, I.T. Bates and Rylee Agee four each and Natalie Major two.
Friendship will go to Murfreesboro on Friday for a 6 p.m. tipoff at Middle Tennessee Christian.
Lady Bears open homestand with 44-26 loss to Gallatin
MT. JULIET — For the first time since the early 1980s, Mt. Juliet and Gallatin are no longer District 9-AAA rivals.
But the longtime rivals, who are in the same region but not district, tipped off a six-game Mt. Juliet homestand Tuesday night and knocked off the Lady Bears 44-26.
The Lady Wave led 10-8 following the first quarter, 19-13 at halftime and 32-25 through three as they improved to 3-2 despite no one reaching double figures.
No Lady Bear reached doubles, either, as Dymond Howard led Mt. Juliet with seven points while Adelyn Kendall scored six, Jakoria Woods five, Ja’Niyah Pillows four and Kaley Jones and Unity Jordan two each.
Mt. Juliet will remain at home today with a 6 p.m. visit from Summit.
Lady Hawks soar 60-7
MT. JULIET — Green Hill pitched shutouts in the second and third quarters Tuesday night in walloping McGavock 60-7.
The Lady Hawks led 14-4 at the first-quarter break and 32-4 at halftime as they improved to 2-4.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 16 points while Kensley Carter collected 10. Julie Varpness notched nine points while Savannah Kirby scored seven, Regan Perkins five, Ava Heilman and Grace Wilson a 3-pointer apiece; Alivia Majors, Cameron Bryan and Sheridan Cruz two each and Sullie Gerik a free throw.
Green Hill will host Hilllsboro at 6 p.m. Friday.
