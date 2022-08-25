MT. JULIET — Led by Daryl Mitchell’s 77, Lebanon’s girls won the Wilson County Invitational on Monday at Pine Creek.
The Lady Devils carded a 159, 10 strokes ahead of runner-up Wilson Central, playing on his home course. Green Hill was third with 190.
Mitchell was the girls low medalist, five strokes ahead of teammate and runner-up Morgan Winfree.
Friendship Christian won the boys cup with a 311 behind the 74 by Lane Walton and 76 by Braden Gillespie. Lebanon was second with 323 and Mt. Juliet Christian third with 330.
Carson Cole of Green Hill was the boys’ low medalist with a 73, one stroke ahead of Walton and MJCA’s Owen Larson, who was credited with second place based on a scorecard playoff.
Lebanon swept the Wilson Bank & Trust $500 scholarship awards granted to the highest-scoring senior with Mitchell winning for the girls and John Hodge, who shot 75, for the Blue Devils.
Like the NHL’s Stanley Cup, the Lady Devils and Commanders will have possession of the Wilson County Cup for one year before bringing it back for next year’s event.
Each boys team had five golfers with the top four scores counted toward the score. For the girls it was 3 and 2. Extra golfers competed as individuals who, while eligible for individual honors, didn’t contribute to their school’s team score.
Carson Sickmiller shot 80 for Friendship while Tate Tidwell’s 81 was counted ahead of the same score by Landon Williams based on the tiebreaker.
Hodge’s 75 was followed by Garrett Oliver’s 77, Gabe Keith’s 88 and Carson Byrd’s 83.
Larson was followed by MJCA teammate Chase Johnson’s 79, Gentry Dayton’s 89 and Brenden Dunn’s 90.
Wilson Central’s Meredith Eller finished third in the girls tournament with an 84 while teammate Haley Lannom was right behind with an 85.
Kaylee Kim carded an 85 and Kate Dorris 105 for Green Hill.
Lady Wildcats, Eller win at PortlandPORTLAND — Wilson Central’s girls won a District 8-AA match with Beech at Dogwood Hills on Tuesday, shooting a 179.
The Lady Wildcats’ Meredith Eller was low medalist with an 86. Teammate Haley Lannom was second with a 93. Ava Lannom carded a 133.
Wilson Central’s boys tied Beech for second place in a tri-match with host Portland. The Wildcats and Buccaneers turned in a 385.
The Panthers won with a 340.
Eli Kibbe led the Wildcats with a fifth-place finish of 87. Ethan Marcum was seventh with a 92 while Griffin Smith tied for eighth with a 93. Trevor Katzenmiller carded a 113 and Konnor Adelsberger 114.
Wilson Central will return home next Tuesday for a local district tri-match with Mt. Juliet and Green Hill at Pine Creek. Tee time is set for 2 p.m.
Blue Devils finish second at MaconLAFAYETTE — Lebanon’s boys finished second in a District 8-AA tri-match Tuesday.
Host Macon County won with a 294, followed by the Blue Devils with a 333 and Mt. Juliet 364.
Garrett Oliver led Lebanon with a 74. James Pearce put in an 85 and Aiden Pearce 88.
