Lebanon girls open with winin Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Lebanon's girls received 14 points apiece from guards Addie Grace Porter and Allissa Mulaski in a 63-50 win over McEachern (Ga.) in the opening round of the Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational on Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Mulaski san four three-pointers while Porter pulled down 11 rebounds and pilfered three steals as Lebanon advanced to today's 12:30 p.m. CST second-round game against the winner of Oak Ridge and Mercer County (Ky.) played later Wednesday.
Lebanon led 23-16 at halftime as the Devilettes improved to 7-2 for the season. They followed a 38-percent shooting first half with a 76-percent second.
Aaryn Grace Lester notched nine points for Lebanon while Meioshe Mason added eight, Avery Harris seven, Anne Marie Heidebreicht six on two triples and RebeccaBrown five.
Daelyn Craig knocked down 19 points and Kiarah Cole-Massiah 15 as each hit three 3-pointers forMcEachern.
Denim Deshields, whose sister, Diamond, is a former Tennessee Lady Vol (currently in the WNBA) and whose father and brother, both named Delino, played or are playing Major League Baseball, dropped in two triples on her way to 10 points as the Lady Indians slipped to 6-2.
Second-half surgesends Lady Bearsto road win
MURFREESBORO -- Mt. Juliet's girls came from behind in the third quarter to take the lead and got some breathing room in the fourth of a 52-46 win at Siegel on Tuesday night.
The teams played to a 17-17 first-quarter tie before Siegel surged to a 28-22halftime lead.
But after being outscored 11-5 in the second quarter, Mt. Juliet flipped the script in the third by outscoring the Lady Stars 15-7 to go up 37-35.
A 15-11 fourth sent MJ to a 4-4 record for the season.
Halle Jones led the Lady Bears with 20 points in the post while point guard Nevaeh Majors tossed in 10.
Ava Heilman hit a pair of 3-pointers as she and Anna Riggs each added eight points while Adelyn Kendall collected six.
Mt. Juliet will play host to Hillsboro at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Lady Bears' first home game since Nov. 25.
Fast startby Siegel sendsMt. Juliet boysto first loss
MURFREESBORO -- A fast start by Siegel's boys kept Mt. Juliet on its heels all night as Stars handed the Golden Bears their first loss of the season 69-64 Tuesday night.
Matthew Schneider scored 13 of his 24 points in the first quarter as Siegel shot out to a 23-13 lead.
The Stars, who lost at Mt. Juliet 80-61 last month, led 37-27 at halftime and 51-46 through three as the Golden Bears slipped to 8-1.
Martisa Jackson fired in 15 points while Jaylan Wetzel added 11 for Siegel.
Will Pruitt kept Mt. Juliet in the game with 32 points, including four3-pointers.
Gage Wells sank three triples on his way to 11 while Isaac Thompson scored six, Riggs Abner and Mo Ruttlen four each, Zach Blair a 3 and Charles Clarktwo.
Mt. Juliet will play host to Hillsboro on Friday night in the Golden Bears' first home game since Nov. 25.
Saints sinkSTEM, 67-40
NASHVILLE -- Four Saints scored in double figures Monday night in Mt. Juliet Christian's 67-40 win at STEM Preparatory School.
Shawn Link sank five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points. Jordan Willis and Montrell Walker each fired in 14 points while Carter Branim buried three triples en routeto 13 points.
see girls/page b2
Luke Nave finished with five points and Isaiah Smith two as Mt. Juliet Christian's boys improved to 4-5 for the season.
Abdul Adams dropped in a pair of threes to lead STEM with 12 points.
Mt. Juliet Christian led 21-12 following the first quarter, 31-22 at halftime and 45-33 through three periods.
MJCA will play host to Middle Tennessee Christian on Friday in the Dr. Mike Lee Christmas Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.