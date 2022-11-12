HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s girls rolled to a 21-2 trouncing of host Station Camp at Hendersonville Strike & Spare on Thursday.
The Lady Devils took all but two points in the opening game and held a commanding pin count and swept the Baker games to improve to 7-1 for the season.
Kayla Hamlet bowled a 186 and Emma Allison 182 for the Lady Devils.
The day did not go near as smoothly for Lebanon’s boys who dropped a 19-4 decision.
Station Camp took all but two points in the opening game and did likewise in the Baker as the Blue Devils dropped to 7-4.
Andy Romer rolled a 196 high game for the Blue Devils while Cameron Farmer fired a 184 and Braxton Crook 177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.