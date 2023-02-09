An early Mt. Juliet lead was a distant memory by the time Lebanon’s girls finished off the visiting Lady Bears 57-28 Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
A 3-pointer from the corner by Claire Emery staked the Lady Bears to a 5-2 lead.
But Mt. Juliet didn’t score again until well into the second quarter after Lebanon, which went up 6-5 on a Tiara Spencer layup off a steal, scored the final 11 points of the first.
It was 26-8 by halftime and 50-20 going into the fourth as Lebanon improved to 19-6 for the season and 6-1 in District 9-4A.
TK Hastings hit two 3-pointers and led Lebanon with 16 points while Spencer scored nine of her 13 in the third quarter. Macey Baker supplied se en points, Rolandria Dowell six in the second half, Tiffany Harrigan and Samya Reedy five each, Chelsey Goodloe three and Shauna Rowe two.
Emery led the Lady Bears with nine points while Jakoria Woods scored all seven of her tallies in the second half. Taylor Haymans finished with four points, Unity Jordan three, Adelyn Kendall and Jai’Nyah Pillows two apiece and Makayla Hopson a free throw as Mt. Juliet fell to 7-19, 0-5.
The Devilettes will have their district bye tomorrow as they host former District 7-AAA rival Oakland at 6 p.m. Mt. Juliet will host crosstown rival Green Hill at the same time.
Green Hill rolls past Central as Blankenship scores 27
GLADEVILLE — Aubrey Blankenship personally matched Wilson Central’s point total with 27 Tuesday night as Green Hill downed the host Lady Wildcats 61-27.
Blankenship sank all seven of her free throws. Cameron Bryan tossed in 10 points while Ava Heilman finished with five, Savannah Kirby and Kensley Carter four each; Sullie Gerik, Julia Varpness, Alyssa Potier, Chezney Whipker and Sheridan Cruz two apiece and Regan Perkins a free throw as Green Hill improved to 12-14 for the season and 3-4 in District 9-4A.
The Lady Hawks led 20-2 following the first quarter and 34-12 by halftime.
Kendyle Pickett led the Lady Wildcats with eight points while sisters Kristen and Cloe Smith each finished with five, Akeley Thompson three and Riley Mirghavami, Jaiden White and Jamey Ricketts two apiece as Central slipped to 3-18, 1-5.
Both teams will be back in action at 6 p.m. tomorrow — Wilson Central at home against Cookeville and Green Hill around the corner at crosstown rival Mt. Juliet.
Lady Purple Tigers top Trousdale
WATERTOWN — Watertown’s girls rolled to a 61-31 thumping of Trousdale County on Monday night.
The Lady Purple Tigers led 20-7 at the first-quarter break, 38-20 at halftime and 54-25 going into the fourth as they improved to 10-13.
Gwen Franklin led the Lady Tigers with 13 points while Madison King connected on a pair of 3-pointers for half of her 12. Presley Clark connected on three triples for her nine while Izzie Butts added eight, Mallory Race six, Kierah Maklary five and Macie Brejle and Rachel Cromer four apiece.
Braylee Potts led the Lady Jackets with 12 points, including a pair of 3s.
Watertown will close the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday night when the Lady Tigers host Smith County. The District 6-2A tournament will follow later next week at Smith County.
