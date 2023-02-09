Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Windy. Rain showers this morning with clearing late. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.