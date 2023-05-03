Monday-night results from Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
10-UNDER Dick’s Sporting Goods 12, Rackley Roofing 10Jillian Lanning doubled for Dick’s while Jolene Cleaver, Ellah Hatter, Amelia Mruk, Kynsley Pearson and Kendra Yost singled.
Laekyn King doubled for Rackley while Crimson Chasse and Morgan Robertson singled.
Adam Wright 10, PJ’s HVAC 1
8-UNDER Bates Ford 6, Ligon & Bobo 4Addie Theiring singled twice and Promise Manier and Ava Williams once each as all four doubled for Bates Ford. Daisy Howes and Audrey Wiley each singled three times and Rolandria Dowell, Brielle Moler and Ariana Walker once apiece.
Austyn King singled twice and homered for Ligon & Bobo while Nora Glover tripled and singled. Vivian Logue doubled twice and singled while Lynnlee Biddle doubled. Halstyn Andrews singled twice.
6-UNDER Mucho Love Music 4, Permobil 1Addie Butler and Julia Thompson doubled for Mucho Love. Emily Brandenburg and Ella Miller singled twice and Avilynn Barger, Stassi Smith, Aislyn Christenbury, Liyah Gaines and Ainsley Barger once apiece.
Arya Oliver doubled and singled for Permobil. Pasleigh Taylor Pace and Krissi Thompson each singled twice and Scarlett Beaty, Mia Cunningham, Ella Cunningham and Ruby Tyree once apiece.
PEE WEE (no score kept) Mortgage Investors Group vs. Wilson Bank & TrustEllie Eiermann and Nalahni Vantrease doubled and singled for Mortgage Investors. Hensley Hammond, Jenesys Kelly, Corleigh Conrad, Ensley Whittington, Parker Bryan, Tiegan Kaiser, Makaleigh Oneal and Eloise Oxley each singled twice.
