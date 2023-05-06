Thursday night results from Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
10-UNDER
Adam Wright Design 7, Dick’s Sporting Goods 5
Addie Adkisson and Berkleigh Rhodes singled for Adam Wright. Carly Hodge struck out six in three innings.
Lyons Pump Company vs. PJ’s HVAC
The final score was reported as 7-2 but it was unclear who was the winner.
Oaklay Collins singled twice for Lyon’s.
Jaci Andrews doubled while Emmalei Polk and Camilla Homes singled for PJ’s.
8-UNDER
Cedar City RVs 7, Bates Ford 4
Harper Rendell doubled as she, Ashtyn George and Ellie Trammel each singled three times for Cedar City. Finley Illobre and Irelyn Christenbury each singled twice and Randalynn Chandler, Rayleigh Petty, Ralyn Rogers and Millie Ray Sewell once apiece.
Addie Theiring doubled twice and singled for Bates Ford. Daisy Howes, Sophia Hatter and Audrey Wiley each singled twice and Rolanda Dowell, Mattie Earps and Ariana Walker once apiece.
Ryan Roofing 12, J Davidson Builders 4
Anna Ingram homered twice and singled twice for Ryan Roofing while Hayden Johnson hit for the cycle (home run, triple, double and single). Addilyn Angel tripled as she and Glena Pettit each singled three times. Ellie Ryan and Lily Ashe each singled twice and Savannah Henderson, Audrey Long and Jurnee Neuble once apiece.
Ryan Deffendall homered for J Davidson. Laurel Hager singled as she and Dylan Mae Lalka doubled. Story Chase, Emerson George and Lynleigh Patterson singled.
6-UNDER
Richard Whitener 8, Permobil 0
Bella Norris doubled and Emrie Blaike Thompson singled as both tripled for Richard Whitener. Clara Smith, Reagan Mercer and Ellie Outson each singled twice and Payton Hackett, Jurnee Mercer and Emma Satterfield once apiece.
Pasleigh Taylor-Pace doubled twice for Permobil. Lennox Pinelli doubled once as she and Camille Kegley singled.
PEE WEE
(no score kept)
Wilson Bank vs. Lebanon Monument
Tatum Cole, Avery Angel, Camilla Brown, Oaklyn Christenbury, Rowan George, Isabella Hughes, Cross Mitchell, Olivia Carey, Charlotte Freese, Elizabeth Harlan and Saylor Whited each singled twice for Wilson Bank.
Maci Crocker, Charlie Franklin, Mary Grace Byrd, Josie Hobdy, Addison Miller, Paisley Turnage, Riley Appleyard, Oaklyn Chase, Amina Frey, Harley Hinson, August Wilson and Kendall Young each singled twice for Lebanon Monument.
TUESDAY
8-UNDER
Cedar City RV 8, J Davidson Builders 4
Randalynn Chandler doubled twice and singled for Cedar City. Lola Elle Trammel singled three times and Ralyn Rogers twice as both doubled. Finley Illobre and Harper Rendell each singled four times and Irelyn Christenbury and MaKenna Malone once apiece.
Laurel Hager tripled and Lynleigh Patterson doubled as both singled twice for J Davidson. Dylan Mae Lalka singled three times, Zoe Higgins twice and Ryan Deffendall, Camyron Cooper and Everleigh Harp once apiece.
Ryan Roofing 19, Ligon & Bobo 4
Presley Mayberry tripled for Ligon & Bobo. Nora Glover and Paige Talavera singled as they and Vivian Logue doubled. Halstyn Andrews, Presley Hackett, Austyn King and Lynlee Biddle singled. Glover turned an unassisted double play by catching a popup and tagging a runner.
6-UNDER
Richard Whitener 9, Mucho Love Music 3
Opelia Bible tripled for Richard Whitener while Clara Smith doubled and singled. Ellie Outson and Emma Satterfield each singled three times; Payton Hackett, Larkin Mofield and Evelyn Liddle twice apiece and Lainey Caven, Jurnee Mercer, Reagan Mercer and Bella Norris once each.
Fury Cunningham doubled for Mucho Love. Avilynn Barger singled twice and Addie Butler, Emily Brandenburg, Aislyn Christenbury and Ella Miller once apiece.
PEE WEE
(no score kept)
Lebanon Monument vs. Mortgage Investors Group
Maci Crocker, Charlie Franklin, Mary Grace Byrd, Josie Hobdy, Addison Miller, Paisley Turnage, Riley Appleyard, Oaklyn Chase, Amina Frey, Harley Hinson, August Wilson and Kendall Youngs each singled twice for Lebanon Monument.
Ensley Whittington homered and Eloise Oxley doubled as both singled for Mortgage Investors while Ellie Eiermann tripled and doubled. Jenesys Kelly, Corleigh Conrad, Parker Bryan and Tiegan Kaiser each singled twice.
