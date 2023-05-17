May 9 results from Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
10-UNDER
Lyons Pump Company 10, Rackley Roofing 4
Scarlett Biddle, Oakley Collins, Harper Nelson and Hadley Williams singled for Lyons. Collins struck out five from the circle.
Morgan Robertson and Ruby Towns singled for Rackley.
8-UNDER
Ligon & Bobo 11, J Davidson Builders 10
Mariah Logue homered, tripled and singled for Ligon & Bobo while Nora Glover doubled twice and singled. Presley Hackett singled as she and Lakyhia Lattimore doubled. Austyn King, Lynnlee Biddle and Halle Leverenz each singled twice and Vivian Logue, Paige Talavera and Presley Mayberry once apiece.
Emerson George singled twice and Ella (no last name given) once as both doubled for J Davidson. Dylan Mae Lalka singled four times, Lynleigh Patterson three; Ryan Deffendall, Camyron Cooper, Laurel Hager and Zoe Higgins twice each and Story Chase once.
6-UNDER
Richard Whitener 8, Mucho Love Music 2
Bella Norris tripled and singled while Payton Hackett doubled for Richard Whitener. Ellie Outson singled three times; Evelyn Liddle, Jurnee Mercer, Reagan Mercer, Emma Satterfield and Emrie Blaike Thompson twice each and Ophelia Bible,Larkin Mofield and Lainey Caven once apiece.
Addie Stafford doubled and singled for Mucho Love. Avilynn Barger, Julia Thompson and Paislee Wilson each singled twice and Addie Butler, Emily Brandenburg and Ella Miller once apiece.
PEE WEE
Wilson Bank vs. Mortgage Investors Group
Tatum Cole, Avery Angel, Camilla Brown, Oaklyn Christenbury, Rowan George, Isabella Hughes, Cross Mitchell, Olivia Carey, Charlotte Freese, Elizabeth Harlan and McKynlee Stephens each singled twice for Wilson Bank.
Eloise Oxley hit a grand slam home run and a single for Mortgage Investors. Hensley Hammond, Jenesys Kelly, Corleigh Conrad, Ellie Eiermann, Lakelyn Thompson, Ensley Whittington, Parker Bryan, Tiegan Kaiser, Makaleigh Oneal and Nalahni Vantrease each singled twice.
