Monday, Aug. 3
PeeWee
Wilson Bank & Trust vs Holt Plumbing
Wilson Bank — Adalyn Preston had a double and a single. Emily Buchanan, Madelyn Gentry, Emerson George, Laurel Hager, Dylan Mae Lalka, Mallorie Lasater, Ariana Mayes, Bella Parker and Charlotte Young each had 2 singles.
Holt Plumbing — Raegan Bogunovich, Charlie Cox, Abigail Kriner, Presley Mayberry, Lily Pierce, Lilli Smith, Emrie Blake Thompson, Ellie Trammel and Stella Wheeler all had 2 singles. Mayberry, Trammel and Pierce each recorded an out.
6U
Cedar City RV 11 Jeff Gannon State Farm 10
Cedar City RV — Cheyenne Kauffman had 2 singles and 2 RBIs including the game winning hit & RBI. Gracie Patton had 2 singles and a 3 run home run. Adalyn Pfountz recorded 2 singles, a double and RBI. Avery Harris had a single and 2 doubles. MaKenna Malone a single, double and 3 RBI. Ansley Apple 2 singles and a RBI. Lucy Meyer single and RBI. Audrey Wiley a double.
Jeff Gannon State Farm — Mila Gannon led the team with a single, 2 home runs and 3 RBIs. Avery McDowell tallied a single, double, triple and 2 RBIs. Averly Smith added a single and a double. Tessa Lewis 2 singles and RBI. Emmie Thompson a single and 2 RBI. Kinsley Pitzer a double. Kerrington Head and Millie Sellars each had a single.
Woodmont Realty 12 Dick’s Sporting Goods 7
Woodmont Realty Kolbi Buhler tallied 3 singles, a triple and RBI while Hillary Rowland had 4 singles and 3 RBIs to lead Woodmont. Emmalee Bringhurst had 3 singles and 2 RBIs. Henley Simmons 2 singles and 2 RBIs. Kaley Chapman 2 singles and a RBI. Scarlett Pendleton 2 singles. Tilley Benner a double and 2 RBIs.McKenzie Haley a single and RBI. Marley Pyburn a single.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Kate Lanning 2 singles and 2 RBIs. Baylor Thompson doubled and 2 RBIs. Eliza Williamson single, triple and RBI. Haiden Schultz tripled. Promise Manier, Natalie Russell and Dorothy Smith each singled.
Tuesday, Aug. 410U
Haston Home Improvement 10 Poplar Hill Companies 1
Haston Home Improvement Cami Ford had a double and Rieley Carey a single.
Poplar Hill Companies Arianna Bagwell had a RBI and stolen base. Erin Hardeman and Kinsley Schwend had 2 stolen bases. Harper Dailey and Nora Rogers each a stolen base
Volunteer Sheet Metal 10 Poplar Hill Companies 9
Poplar Hill Companies Alice Pierce had 2 RBIs and a stolen base. Landry Orr and Kinsley Schwend each had a RBI and 2 stolen bases. Arianna Bagwell had a RBI and stolen base. Kathleen Chilelli, Harper Dailey, Adalynn Morris and Payton Rohn each had a RBI. Nora Rogers had 2 stolen bases.
14U
CedarStone Bank 10 Ligon Bobo 6
CedarStone Bank Katrina Brown led with a triple and 4 RBIs. Maci Hodge also had a triple with 2 RBIs and stolen base. Alyssa Wood had 1 RBI and 4 stolen bases and pitched 6 strikeouts. Chloe Harris had a RBI and stolen base. Kyleigh Chandler and Zoei Thompson each had a RBI. Reagan Schmitz had 2 stolen bases.
Ligon Bobo Isabelle Walker had 4 stolen bases and Charlie Mae Haston 3 stolen bases. Keeli Davis, Greenlee Illobre and Keira Rogers each 2 stolen bases
Action Nissan 4 Lester Digital 3
Action Nissan Leah Jones had a triple. Macayla Moss single double 2 RBIs and 2 stolen bases. Abby Smith doubled and stolen base. Avery Sellars singled. Gracie Carey a stolen base.
Lester Digital Avery Taylor had a single and 2 RBIs. Harlie Phillips singled.
CedarStone Bank 12 Ligon Bobo 6
CedarStone Bank Maci Hodge 3 singles, HR, 2 RBIs and stolen base. Alyssa Wood doubled, HR and 4 RBIs. Reagan Schmitz single, double and 2 stolen bases. Chloe Harris 2 singles, RBI and a stolen base. Presley Broach, Katrina Brown and Savannah Warren each singled and 1 RBI. Elizabeth Diggs single and stolen base.
Ligon Bobo Charlie Mae Haston single and 4 stolen bases. Isabelle Walker, Kylie Taylor and Keeil Davis 3 stolen bases each. While Cynthia Burns and Keilyn Burns each had 2 stolen bases.
Action Nissan 13 Lester Digital 8
Action Nissan Macayla Moss single, double and 2 RBIs. Abbly Smith 2 singles, 3 RBIs and 3 stolen bases. Avery Sellars 2 singles, 2 RBIs and 3 stolen bases. Maddye McKenzie 2 singles, RBI and stolen base. Leah Jones double and 2 RBIs. Gracie Carey single and RBI. Morgan Dehl, Celina Williams and Rolandria Dowell stolen base each.
Lester Digital Olivia Lester 2 singles and RBI. Avery Taylor doubled. Micah Copen single and 2 RBIs. Harlie Phillips singeled and RBI. Jayla Creech singeld
Thursday, Aug. 6PeeWee No Score Kept
Holt Plumbing Raegan Bogunovich, Charlie Cox, Abigail Kriner, Presley Mayberry, Lily Pierce, Lilli Smith, Emrie Blaike Thompson, Ellie Trammel 2 singles each. Trammel and Mayberry each recorded 2 outs defensivley.
Southeast Impressions Brynn Yarbrough, Imery Walker, Leah Rush, Ella Miller, McKenzie Martin, Kamyrn Leach, Kali Leach, Finley Illobre, Kayleigh Canales and Halstyn Andrews each had 2 singles.
6U
Woodmont Realty 5 Cedar City RV 4
Woodmont Realty Henley Simmons and Kolbi Buhler each had 2 singles and RBI. Kennedy McCue, Kaley Chapman and Marley Pyburn each singled and RBI. Emmalee Bringhurst 2 singles. Tilley Benner a single.
Cedar City RV Graice Patton single, double and 2 RBI. Ansley Apple 2 singles and RBI. Asiyah Rhodes single and RBI. Lucy Meyer a double. Avery Harris, MaKenna Malone, Adalyn Pfountz and Aubrie Wright each had 2 singles. Cheyenne Kauffman, Rilynn Landrum and Audrey Wiley singles each.
Dick’s Sporting Goods 14 Jeff Gannon State Farm 6
Dick’s Sporting Goods Kate Lanning single, double, triple and 2 RBIs. Baylor Thompson single, HR and 4 RBIs. Eliza Williamson single, 2 doubles and 1 RBI. Haiden Schultz and Emma Munds single and double each. Schultz 2 RBIs. Natalie Russel 3 singles. Jillian Lanning 2 singles and a RBI. Alannah Hale and Emma Bond single and RBI.
Jeff Gannon State Farm Mila Gannon double, HR and RBI. Tessa Lewis triple and RBI. Avery McDowell triple and HR. Averly SMith single and double. Kinsley Pitzer , Millie Sellars and Emmie Thompson single and RBI.
8U
Adam Wright Design 16 Crook Auto 2
Adam Wright Design Makenna Lee 2 singles, a triple and 5 RBIs. Noa Lovelace 2 singles, a triple and RBI. Mileigh Silcox and Sydney Mae Russell 2 singles, a double and 2 RBIs. Ada hale 2 singles and 2 RBIs. Olivia Scarbrough single, double and RBI. Brooklyn Buchanan and Jaylin Reasonover single and RBI. Miracle Hastings, Hannah Hubner and Aliana Jennings single each .
Crook Auto Jada James home run and RBI. Aburey Smith singles and RBI.
Akins Overhead Door 12 Lebanon Monument 2
Lebanon Monument Courtney Haley single and double. Genevieve Robertson double and RBI. Mattie Mitichell RBI. Sydney Hickman, Isabelle Hodge and Alivia Lattimore single each.
10U
Journey’s 10 Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 3
Journey’s Alyvia Barnabi double and 2 stolen bases. Amiyah Hodge 8 K’s in the circle.
Ryan Stephens Custom Homes Rylee Stanley a single.
Standings6U Age Division
Woodmont Realty 4-0
Cedar City RV 2-2
Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-3
Jeff Gannon State Farm 1-3
8U Age Division
Adam Wright Design 3-0
Akins Overhead Door 2-1
Crook Auto 1-1
Lebanon Monument 0-2
Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 0-2
10U Age Division
Haston Home Improvement 3-0
Journey’s 3-1
Volunteer Sheet Metal 2-2
Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 0-2
Poplar Hill Companies 0-3
14U Age Division
CedarStone Bank 4-1
Action Nissan 3-2
Lester Digital 2-3
Ligon Bobo 1-4
