Lebanon Girls Softball Association results from games played Monday night at Baird Park:
8-UNDER
Bates Ford 8, Ryan Roofing 5
Sophia Hatter singled as she and Audrey Wiley each tripled twice for Bates Ford while Mattie Earps added a three-base hit. Promise Manier singled as she and Addie Theiring doubled.
Brielle Moler singled twice and Ariana Walker and Lila Driver once apiece.
Anna Ingram singled three times and homered for Ryan Roofing while Carlie DeYoung doubled. Addilyn Angel and Hayden Johnson each singled twice and Ellie Ryan, Lily Ashe and Glenna Pettit once apiece.
J Davidson Builders 8, Ligon & Bobo 6
Zoe Higgins singled as she and Emerson George doubled for J Davidson. Lynleigh Patterson and Everleigh Harp each had three singles, Story Chase two and Ryan Deffendall, Laurel Hager and Dylan Mae Lalka one apiece.
Austyn King and Halle Leverenz singled as they and Paige Talavera doubled for Ligon & Bobo. Halstyn Andrews and Nora Glover each singled three times, Lakyhia Lattimore and Mariah Logue twice apiece and Presley Hackett and Presley Mayberry once each. Glover turned a triple play in the first inning.
6-UNDER
Richard Whitener 10, Permobil 1
Larkin Mofield drove in three Richard Whitener runs as she, Ellie Outson and Emrie Blaike Thompson each singled three times. Clara Smith, Lainey Caven, Evelyn Liddle, Reagan Mercer and Emma Satterfield each singled twice and Bella Norris once.
Scarlett Beaty, Arya Oliver, Lennox Pinelli, Mia Cunningham, Pasleigh Taylor Pace and Ruby Tyree singled for Permobil.
PEE WEE
Wilson Bank vs. Lebanon Monument
Tatum Cole, Avery Angel, Camilla Brown, Oaklyn Christenbury, Rowan George, Isabella Hughes, Cross Mitchell, Olivia Carey, Charlotte Freese, Elizabeth Harlan, McKynlee Stephens and Saylor Whited each singled twice for Wilson Bank.
Maci Crocker, Charlie Franklin, Mary Grace Byrd, Josie Hobdy, Addison Miller, Paisley Turnage, Riley Appleyard, Oaklyn Chase, Amina Frey, Harley Hinson, August Wilson and Kendall Youngs each singled twice for Lebanon Monument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.