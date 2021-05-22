Results from this week’s Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
THURSDAY 14-UNDERTerry Horne CPA 10, Tim Tomlinson Homes 3
Maddye Mckenzie doubled for Tim Tomlinson while Morgan Diehl, Chloe Harris and Analyn Mckenzie singled. Greenlee Illobre and Katrina Brown turned a double play.
10-UNDER
Dick’s Sporting Goods 10, Ligon & Bobo 5
Ada Hale, Rowan Illobre, Allie Pominville and Kaytlin-Sue Williams singled for Dick’s.
Mallory Evetts, Madelyn Patton, Aubrey Smith, Ellison Smith and Rylee Stanley stole three bases apiece for Ligon & Bobo.
Haston Home Imprivement 15, Porter Dentistry 0
Cami Ford drove in three runs and Ava Lanning two as they homered and singled for Haston. Carlie Maynard doubled while Halle Bond, Adeline Davis, Addison Haston, Hadley Hays and Sydney Mae Russell singled.
Adollynne Lalka-Hill and Shelby Thomas stole a base for Porter.
8-UNDER
Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 11, Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 3
Jada James singled twice and homered for Straight Shot while Jaila Kelly doubled twice and singled. Emma Munds singled as she and Morgan Hurd doubled. Miracle Hastings and Carly Hodge each had three singles, Annsley Lambert and Hadley Williams two apiece and Tori Doll and Payton McGraw one each.
Brinley Holcomb homered for Bulow. Lillian Goad singled as she and Sloan Njezic doubled. Jaci Andrews, Layla Crocker, Avery McDowell, Stella Norwood, Millie Sellars and Lillie Anne Wright singled.
6-UNDER
Cedar City RV 8, Lebanon Monument 5
Emerson George singled twice and Laurel Hager once as both doubled for Cedar City. Lyla Mae Craighead and MaKenna Malone each singled twice and Jayla Robinson, Emmie Thompson and Brynn Yarbrough once apiece.
PEE WEE
(no score kept)
Adam Wright Design vs. Wilson Bank & Trust
Addilyn Angel doubled twice and Cora Phillips doubled and singled for Adam Wright. Claudia Fisher, Liyah Gaines, Ebby Bale Harris, Zoey Martel, McKenzie Martin, Ella Miller, Arya Oliver, Clara Smith and Shania Smith each singled twice.
Ellie Trammel doubled and singled for Wilson Bank. Lylah Aderhold, Raelynn Brandt, Randalynn Chandler, Charlie Cox, Ella Grace Garvin, Tiegan Kaiser, Emrie Blaike Thompson and Catherine Vance each singled twice and Ariana Walker once.
TUESDAY 14-UNDER
Terry Horne, CPA 10, Tim Tomlinson Homes 1
Alyssa Horne drove in three runs for Terry Horne on a triple and a double. Rolandria Dowell doubled as she and Mikayla Brown singled.
Maddye Mckenzie drove in Tim Tomlinson’s run as she and Morgan Diehl singled.
10-UNDER
Haston Home Improvement 12, Hydrocare 1
Cami Ford drove in three runs on two homers for Haston while Carlie Maynard tripled twice. Halle Bond and Addison Haston each had two singles and Hadley Hays and Blakelyn Martin one apiece.
Makenna Lee stole a base for Hydrocare.
8-UNDER
Isenhour Door 11, Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 10
Noa Lovelace homered and doubled for Isenhour while Stella Scott and Mileigh Silcox tripled, doubled and singled. Ansley Apple tripled and singled. Avery Smallwood singled twice and Malayiah Seay once as both doubled. Scarlett Biddle doubled twice. Brooklyn Buchanan and Brooklynn Miller each singled twice and Alannah Hale, Cheyenne Kauffman and Eliza Williamson once apiece.
Sloan Njezic singled twice and tripled for Bulow. Brinley Holcomb and Lillie Anne Wright each had two singles and Jaci Andrews and Sadie Donegan one apiece as they and Avery McDowell doubled.
6-UNDER
Cedar City RV 4, Lebanon Monument 3
Avery Harris singled twice and doubled for Cedar City. Lyla Mae Craighead and Jayla Robinson each singled twice and Emerson George, Laurel Hager, MaKenna Malone, Emmie Thompson, Audrey Wiley and Brynn Yarbrough once apiece.
PEE WEE
(no score kept)
Wilson Bank & Trust vs. Adam Wright Design
Lylah Aderhold, Raelynn Brandt, Randalynn Chandler, Charlie Cox, Ella Grace Garvin, Tiegan Kaiser, Emrie Blaike Thompson, Ellie Trammel, Catherine Vance and Ariana Walker each singled twice for Wilson Bank.
Addilyn Angel tripled and Claudia Fisher doubled as both singled for Adam Wright. Sloan Allen, Liyah Gaines, Zoey Martel,Ella Miller, Arya Oliver, Cora Phillips and Clara Smith each singled twice.
MAY 15 14-UNDER
Terry Horne, CPA 15, Tim Tomlinson Homes 4
Morgan Diehl and Greenlee Illobre singled for Tim Tomlinson.
