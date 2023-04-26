Results from Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played last Thursday at Baird Park:
8-UNDER
Ligon & Bobo 12, Cedar City RV 11
Nora Glover homered as she, Halstyn Andrews, Lakyhia Lattimore, Lynnlee Biddle, Halle Leverenz, Mariah Logue and Presley Mayberry each singled twice. Austyn King tripled as she and Paige Talavera doubled and singled. Presley Hackett and Vivian Logue each singled.
MaKenna Malone singled twice, homered and doubled for Cedar City. Harper Rendell had four singles; Lola Trammel, Irelyn Christenbury and Ralyn Rogers three each and Ashtyn George, Finley Illobre and Millie Ray Sewell one apiece.
J Davidson Builders 12, Bates Ford 11
Camryn Cooper homered, Story Chase tripled, Everleigh Harp tripled and doubled, Laurel Hager doubled twice and Lynleigh Patterson once as they, Emerson George and Ella MIller each singled twice for J Davidson. Dylan Mae Lalka singled.
Audrey Wiley tripled and Mattie Earps doubled as they both singled twice for Bates Ford while Lila Driver doubled. Rolanda Dowell and Sophia Hatter each singled three times; Daisy Howes, Ariana Walker, Promise Manier and Addie Theiring twice each and Ava Williams once.
6-UNDER
Mucho Love Music 9, Permobil 0
Fury Cunningham doubled twice and singled for Mucho Love. Liyah Gaines, Ella Miller and Julia Thompson each singled three times; Aislyn Christenbury and Paislee Wilson twice apiece and Addie Butler, Avilynn Barger, Emily Brandenburg once each.
Camille Kegley doubled for Permobil. Krissi Thompson singled twice and Ruby Tyree once.
PEE WEE
(no score kept)
Mortgage Investors Group vs. Wilson Bank & Trust
Eloise Oxley hit a grand slam homer run and a double for Mortgage Investors while Ensley Whittington doubled twice and Ellie Eiermann doubled and singled. Hensley Hammond, Jenesys Kelly, Corleigh Conrad, Lakelyn Thompson, Tiegan Kaiser, Makaleigh Oneal and Nalahni Vantrease each singled twice and Parker Bryan once.
Tatum Cole, Camilla Brown, Oaklyn Christenbury, Rowan George, Isabella Hughes, Cross Mitchell, Olivia Carey, Charlotte Freese, Elizabeth Harlan, McKynlee Stephens and Saylor Whited each singled twice for Wilson Bank.
April 17 results 8-UNDER
Bates Ford 11, Cedar City RV 7
Addie Theiring homered and singled for Bates. Daisy Howes, Ariana Walker and Lila Driver each singled twice as they and Promise Manier doubled. Brielle Moler and Sophie Hatter each had three singles; Mattie Earps and Audrey Wiley two apiece and Ava Williams one.
MaKenna Malone homered as she and Harper Rendell doubled for Cedar City RV. Lola Trammel singled three times; Randalynn Chandler, Irelyn Christenbury, Ralyn Rogers and Millie Ray Sewell twice each and Ashtyn George and Finley Illobre once apiece.
Ryan Roofing 10, J Davidson Builders 4
Lynleigh Patterson singled twice and doubled for J Davidson. Laurel Hager had three singles, Dylan Rae Lalka and Zoe Higgins two each and Ryan Deffendall, Emerson George and Everleigh Harp one apiece.
PEE WEE
(no score kept)
Mortgage Investors Group vs. Lebanon Monument
Eloise Oxley doubled and single for Mortgage Investors. Hensley Hammond, Jenesys Kelly, Ellie Eiermann, Lakelyn Thompson, Lily-Mae Ahmadi, Parker Bryan, Tiegan Kaiser, Makaleigh Oneal and Nalahni Vantrease each singled twice and Ensley Whittington once.
Maci Crocker, Charlie Franklin, Mary Grace Byrd, Josie Hobdy, Addison Miller, Paisley Turnage, Riley Appleyard, Amina Frey, Harley Hinson, August Wilson and Kendall Youngs each singled twice and Oaklyn Chase once for Lebanon Monument.
6-UNDER
Mucho Love Music 9, Richard Whitner 8
Julia Thompson homered and drove in four runs for Mucho Love. Avilynn Barger, Emily Brandenburg, Aislyn Chritenbury, Fury Cunningham, Ella Miller, Addie Stafford and Paislee Wilson each singled twice and Liyah Gaines once.
Larkin Mofield doubled twice for Richard Whitner while Ophelia Bible, Emma Satterfield and Emrie Blaike Thompson doubled and singled. Clara Smith and Jurnee Mercer each doubled twice and Lainey Caven and Evelyn Liddle once apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.