Results from last Friday’s Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
14-UNDERTerry Horne, CPA 9, Journey’s 5
Leah Jones homered for Terry Horne. Keeli Davis doubled as she and Alyssa Horne tripled.
Amiyah Hodge had two singles and Lillian Fulton and Addison Lattimore one each for Journey’s.
Terry Horne, CPA 11, Tim Tomlinson Homes 3
Keeli Davis doubled as she and Maci Hodge tripled for Terry Horne. Rolandria Dowell singled twice and Mikayla Brown once.
Elizabeth Diggs tripled while Greenlee Illobre singled twice for Tim Tomlinson.
10-UNDERDick’s Sporting Goods 10, Porter Dentistry 9
Rowan Illobre stole four bases for Dick’s while Allie Pominville swiped three; Savannah Brewer, Sadie Mosley and Clark Rusbridge two apiece and Rachel Gaddes and Adegrace Taylor one each. Alivia Lattimore homered for Porter while Taegan Andrews doubled and Shelby Brandenburg singled twice.
Hydrocare 10, Ligon & Bobo 3
Reese Sellars drove in four Hydrocare runs on a double and single while Olivia Scarbrough doubled and Harper Hall and Erin Hardeman singled.
Aubrey Smith doubled for Ligon & Bobo while Madelyn Patton and Addison Whitlock singled.
8-UNDERIsenhour Door 13, Smile Solutions 4
Stella Scott homered twice, tripled and doubled for Isenhour. Mileigh Silcox doubled twice, tripled and singled while Noa Lovelace singled twice and tripled. Brooklynn Miller doubled and singled. Scarlett Biddle singled three times, Ansley Apple twice and Brooklyn Buchanan and Alannah Hale once each.
6-UNDERJ Davidson Builders 15, Cedar City RV 5
Natalie Russell doubled twice and singled for J Davidson. Lynleigh Patterson, Marley Pyburn and Averly Smith each singled three times; Zoe Higgins, Tessa Lewis and Mariah Logue twice apiece and Finley Illobre and Vivian Logue once each.
Avery Harris homered and singled for Cedar City. Jayla Robinson and Emmie Thompson each singled twice and Laurel Hager, MaKenna Malone, Audrey Wiley and Chrislyn Wright once apiece.
