Results from Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
MONDAY 14-UNDER Tim Tomlinson Homes 13, Journey’s 5
Cayleigh Lea drove in four Tim Tomlinson runs on a double and a triple while Analyn Mckenzie had three RBIs on a home run and a single. Avalyn Broach, Gracie Carey, Morgan Diehl, Chloe Harris, Greenlee Illobre and Maddye Mckenzie each singled.
Marlie Beaty drove in three Journey’s runs on a triple while Josephine Vance drove in two third-inning scores and singled.
10-UNDER Haston Home Improvement 10, Dick’s Sporting Goods 2
Hadley Hays doubled and Halle Bond and Cami Ford singled for Haston.
Sadie Mosley had an RBI for Dick’s.
Hydrocare 9, Porter Dentistry 6
Harper Hall homered for Hydrocare while Makenna Lee, Olivia Scarbrough and Tatum Marissa Woodson singled.
Layla Porter tripled and Kassie Martel doubled for Porter.
8-UNDER Isenhour Door 18, The Hometown Team 8
Mileigh Silcox homered, doubled and singled for Isenhour. Avery Smallwood doubled and singled, Stella Scott singled twice and Cheyenne Kauffman had one single as all three tripled. Scarlett Biddle doubled twice and Ansley Apple, Noa Lovelace and Eliza Williamson once as all four singled. Brooklyn Buchanan singled twice and Brooklynn Miller and Malayiah Seay once each.
Sloan Greer tripled and singled for Hometown Team while Mariah Ibine doubled and singled. Chloe Higgins and Jillian Manning each singled twice and Jayce Beasley, Gracie Patton, Ryleigh Pettit, Emmalei Polk, Angelina Rapp and Aubrie Wright once apiece.
Smile Solutions 16, Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 11Hannah Hubner doubled twice and singled for Smile Solutions. Isabelle Hodge had two singles and Gracie Lindsey and Henley Simmons one each as all three doubled. Pyper Davis singled three times and Emmalee Bringhurst, Camilla Humes, Hannah Martel, Kennedy McCue, Adalyn Pfountz, Genevieve Robertson and Emmalin Sweeney twice apiece.
Brinley Holcomb homered twice and singled for Bulow while Sadie Donegan singled twice and tripled and Lillian Goad doubled. Avery McDowell and Lillie Anne Wright each singled three times, Jaci Andrews and Sloan Njezic twice apiece and Stella Norwood and Millie Sellars once each.
6-UNDER J Davidson Builders 8, Cedar City RV 2
Mariah Logue and Natalie Russell doubled and singled for J Davidson. Tessa Lewis and Vivian Logue each singled twice and Zoe Higgins, Finley Illobre, Dylan Mae Lalka, Marley Pyburn and Lucy Bell once apiece.
MaKenna Malone tripled and singled for Cedar City. Avery Harris had two singles and Audtrey Wiley one as both doubled. Emerson George and Laurel Hager each singled three times, Lyla Mae Craighead and Annslyn Wright twice apiece and Emmie Thompson and Brynn Yarbrough once each.
FRIDAY 8-UNDER Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 13, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 2Brinley Holcomb homered twice and singled for Bulow while Sloan Njezic homered, tripled and singled. Sadie Donegan singled as she and Mackenzie Sellars tripled while Lillie Anne Wright doubled. Lillian Goad singled three times, Jaci Andrews and Avery McDowell twice each and Layla Crocker and Millie Sellars once apiece.
Jada James and Payton McGraw tripled and singled for Straight Shot while Jaila Kelly doubled. Carly Hodge, Emma Munds and Hadley Williams singled.
Isenhour Door 12, The Hometown Team 7Noa Lovelace singled as she and Stella Scott homered and doubled for Isenhour while Mileigh Scott tripled and singled. Scarlett Biddle singled twice and doubled. Avery Smallwood singled three times; Brooklyn Buchanan, Cheyenne Kauffman and Eliza Williamson twice each and Ansley Apple, Alannah Hale, Brooklynn Miller and Malayiah Seay once apiece.
Chloe Higgins doubled and singled for Hometown. Sloan Greer, Jillian Manning, Raelynn Parsley, Gracie Patton and Emmalei Polk each singled twice and Hadleigh Auth, Jayci Beasley, Ryhleigh Pettit and Aubrie Wright once apiece.
Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 17, The Hometown Team 16Sloan Njezic homered twice for Bulow while Lillie Anne Wright homered and tripled. Sadie Donegan and Avery McDowell doubled twice and homered. Lillian Goad and Brinley Holcomb each singled twice as they, Stella Norwood and Millie Sellars doubled.
Jaci Andrews singled three times and Layla Crocker once.
Gracie Patton doubled twice and singled twice for Hometown Team. Sloan Greer singled twice and Mariah Ibine once as both doubled. Aubrie Wright singled four times, Chloe Higgins and Jillian Manning three times each, Hadleigh Auth and Jayci Beasley twice apiece and Raelynn Parsley and Emmalei Polk once each.
10-UNDER Porter Dentistry 11, Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home 7Kassie Martel singled as she and Alivia Lattimore homered for Porter while Layla Porter doubled and singled. Taegan Andrews, Anniston Smith and Aubrey Smith singled.
