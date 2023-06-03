Results from Tuesday night games of the Lebanon Girls Softball Association played at Baird Park:
14-UNDERArchadeck 7 Relentless Pursuit 6
Ja’Myah Jacksoin and Ja’Ziyah Jackson doubled for Archadeck. Kylie Geisenhoffer, Harper Hall and Rylee Stanley each singled twice and Alice Pierce once.
Lillian Fulton doubled for Relentless. Brelyn Christenbury singled twice and Emery Dowdy and Aria Morquecho once each.
Hometown Team 14 Southeast Impressions 11
Bailey Crowe hit a grand slam and two singles for Hometown Team. Londen Bridgers doubled as she and Emery Bibbings singled.
Anna Logan and Harper (no last name given) each singled twice and Madelyn Patton once as each doubled for SEI. Clark Rusbridge and Gracie Patton each singled twice and Alyvia Barnabi and Bailey Woods once apiece.
10-UNDERLyons Pump Company 9 Rackley Roofing 8
Oakley Collins homered for Lyons.
Ruby Towns doubled as she and Morgan Robertson homered for Rackley while Ryleigh Turnage singled.
Dick’s Sporting Goods 10 Adam Wright 9
8-UNDERRyan Roofing 16 Bates Ford 10
Addie Theiring homered twice and doubled for Bates while Audrey Wiley singled twice and tripled. Daisy Howes, Lila Driver and Promise Manier each singled twice and Mattie Earps, Ariana Walker and Ella Miller once apiece.
6-UNDERRichard Whitener 6 Mucho Music 2
Lainey Caven tripled for Richard Whitener. Larkin Mofield singled twice as she and Bella Norris doubled. Clara Smith, Emma Satterfield and Emrie Blaike Thompson each singled twice and Evelyn Liddle, Jurnee Mercer, Reagan Mercer and Ellie Outson once apiece.
