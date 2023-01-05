Lebanon girls use balanced attack to roll past Raptors

Lebanon forward Madison Jennings passes out of the post where she is guarded by Ravenwood’s Catalina Garay (left) and Elizabeth Flynn during the second half.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon’s girls used a balanced attack to shake off an early rally by visiting Ravenwood and pull away to a 57-39 win Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

The Devilettes led 8-2 before Ravenwood rallied to an 8-8 tie on a three-point play by Elizabeth Flynn.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.