Lebanon girls use balanced attack to roll past Raptors

Lebanon’s girls used a balanced attack to shake off an early rally by visiting Ravenwood and pull away to a 57-39 win Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes led 8-2 before Ravenwood rallied to an 8-8 tie on a three-point play by Elizabeth Flynn.
But a putback and subsequent free throw by Madison Jennings broke the tie and a 3-pointer from the corner by Julia Manus rebuilt Lebanon’s lead to 14-8 going into the second quarter.
Lebanon was never seriously threatened afterward as the Devilettes led 30-18 at halftime and 40-26 going into the fourth.
Finley Tomlin tossed in three 3-pointers and all four of her free throws to be one of three Devilettes with 13 points, joining fellow senior Jennings, who hit 5 of 6 from the line, and sophomore Shaunna Rowe.
TK Hastings had eight points, Tiffany Harrigan five, Manus her early 3 and Tiara Spencer two as Lebanon improved to 12-5.
Flynn finished with 14 points and Emma Rayl 13 for the Lady Raptors, who fell to 2-12.
Lebanon is off this Friday and will return to action next Tuesday when Wilson Central visits Brandon Gym/Gibbs Court for the District 9-4A opener.
Wilson Central succumbs to Gallatin
GALLATIN — Wilson Central fell behind early in a 56-35 loss to Gallatin at Jerry Vradenburg Gym on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wave rolled to a 16-9 first-quarter lead and were up 36-16 at halftime. They opened a 49-19 spread through three before Wilson Central won the fourth 16-7.
Akeley Thompson led the Lady Wildcats with 14 points and four steals. Alli McCullough connected on both Lady Wildcat 3-pointers on her way to eight while Kristen Smith finished with five. Lillian Crutchfield secured six rebounds while Kendyle Pickett pulled down four caroms and swiped four steals as they, Jordan Sasmore and Jaiden White each tossed in two points.
Wilson Central will return to Sumner County on Friday with a trip to Hendersonville.
Lady Bears roll past Hunters LaneNASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet jumped to an early lead Tuesday night and pulled away to a 68-33 thumping of host Hunters Lane.
The Lady Bears led 22-9 at the first-quarter break as Jakoria Woods scored half of her 16 points during the opening eight minutes. It was 37-19 at halftime and 60-21 going into the fourth.
Twelve Lady Bears scored. Claire Emery added nine points while Unity Jordan supplied seven, Avery Haymans six; Evie Johnston, Makayla Hopson and Jai’Nyah Pillows five apiece; Adelyn Kendall four, Taylor Haymans a 3-pointer and Marissa Hopson, Annalise Mecklenburg and Ella Ficilli two each.
Kaniah Owens sank two 3-pointers as she led the Lady Warriors with 14 points while Makayla Inman added 11.
Mt. Juliet will host Rockvale at 6 p.m. today.
