Lebanon girls win district bowling championships

Lebanon’s girls pose with coach David Fugate after winning the District 11 championship.

 Lebanon High School

Lebanon’s girls won the District 11 bowling tournament Thursday with a 13.5-9.5 win over Beech at Pro Bowl West.

The Lady Devils took all but 1.5 points in the first game while building a 117-pin lead.

