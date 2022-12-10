Lebanon girls win district bowling championships

Lebanon’s girls won the District 11 bowling tournament Thursday with a 13.5-9.5 win over Beech at Pro Bowl West.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 1:19 am
Lebanon’s girls won the District 11 bowling tournament Thursday with a 13.5-9.5 win over Beech at Pro Bowl West.
The Lady Devils took all but 1.5 points in the first game while building a 117-pin lead.
Lebanon took the first two Baker games before Beech reeled off three straight to stay alive.
But the Lady Devils’ pin lead remained strong to improve to 13-1 for the season.
Alyssa Weiser bowled a 158 high game for Lebanon while Kayla Hamlet rolled a 144 and Emma Allison 141.
