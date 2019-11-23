Lebanon girls win home opener

Lebanon’s girls led from start to finish but were never able to shake Stewarts Creek until the final buzzer sounded on a 48-38 win Thursday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Gym.
The Devilettes scored the game’s first five points and led 12-9 following the first quarter, 26-18 at halftime and 34-26 going into the fourth as they finished the two-game TSSAA Hall of Champions series 1-1.
“It was similar to the other night,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said, referring to Tuesday’s loss at Cookeville. “We were trying to claw back the other night. Cookeville did a good job holding us off. Tonight, obviously playing at home in front of our crowd was good. Getting Allissa (Mulaski) back, her presence out there helps us stability-wise.”
Addie Porter sank 7 of 8 free throws and a pair of three-pointers to lead Lebanon with 19 points while Mulaski, who missed the Cookeville contest with an injury, also hit a pair of triples and 5 of 6 from the line for her 13. Anne Heidebreicht finished with five points, Rebecca Brown four foul shots, Aaryn Grace Lester three and Avery harris and Meioshe Mason two each.
“We got a bunch of tough kids,” Barrett said. “We rebounded the ball well. The rebounding was key. That’s one of (the Red Hawks’) strengths. They’re so long and so athletic, very physical, and they did a good job. They hit some perimeter shots. We defended them well for the most part and played tough.
“We may not be the most athletic, the biggest team, best-shooting team, but we got to have big hearts and that’s what we had and were very fundamental.”
Madisyn Heneger led five Red Hawk scorers with 14 points, including a pair of threes.
But in the end, it was too much Lebanon, both in the depth on the bench and in the big crowd which, though not a sellout, was sizable for a school night against a non-rival.
“We got a lot of confidence in a lot of kids and we have a lot of kids who are coming on,” Barrett said. “There are a couple of kids who didn’t play tonight I plan to play quite a bit moving forward. I was just proud of our whole team.
“Very few places support their basketball like Lebanon does. They love their basketball. They love their sports in general. Very seldom in November do you get crowds like this. They’re so energetic. Our students came out and got loud…on a weeknight. So close to Thanksgiving, usually they don’t turn the page to basketball until after Thanksgiving or in December. I’m glad we could come away with a win for our fans.”
Those who came out early got to see Lebanon’s junior varsity post a 46-44 win to improve to 2-0.
Finley Tomlin fired in four threes to lead Lebanon with 17 points while Julia Manus tossed in 12 and Ny’lyia Rankins 10. Madison Jennings finished with four and Lexie Crowder, Jyanna Steward and Erin Gallatin two apiece.
Three nights earlier, Lebanon’s JV beat Cookeville 34-25 on the road as Natalie Danko’s 12 points, including a pair of threes, led the Devilettes.
Rankins and Gallatin each scored six while Crowder finished with five, Jennings three and Tomlin two.
Lebanon will remain home Tuesday night when Riverdale comes to Brandon Gym/Gibbs Court for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
Big third quarter lifts Lady Wildcats past Shelbyville
GLADEVILLE — A dominant third quarter sent Wilson Central’s girls to a 54-44 win over visiting Shelbyville on Thursday night.
The Golden Eaglettes led 10-7 following the first quarter and 27-23 at halftime before the Lady Wildcats went on a 17-3 tear in the third to go up 40-30 as they climbed to 2-0.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points while Sydnee Richetto sank a pair of three-pointers on her way to 14 and Campbell Strange totaled 12 to go with seven rebounds. Sydney Dalton delivered seven points and four steals while Jasmin Angel added four points and Nicole Brill, in action for the first time since breaking her foot in volleyball last month, two.
Wilson Central will go on the road for the first time this season Monday when they go to Stewarts Creek for a 6 p.m. game.
Watertown loses opener on road
WESTMORELAND — Watertown’s girls opened their season Thursday night with a 45-30 setback to Westmoreland.
Emma Christensen tossed in 10 points, Delanney High nine, Brittni Allison eight and Alie Tunks a free throw for the Lady Purple Tigers.
Watertown will play a TSSAA Hall of Champions double header Saturday at Portland against East Robertson and the host Lady Panthers.
Friendship splits season-opening double header
Friendship Christian’s girls opened their season Thursday night by splitting a TSSAA Hall of Champions double header at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Commanders crushed Lancaster Christian 59-17 before succumbing to Smith County 56-25.
Friendship led Lancaster 14-2 in the first quarter and 38-4 at halftime.
Savannah Craighead’s 18 points led the Lady Commanders while Rachel Pippin put in 11 and Brooke Jones 10. Hannah Alexander added eight points, Joy Osipchuk seven and Anna Taylor five.
Smith County held a 9-8 edge through eight minutes before expanding the margin to 22-13 by halftime and dominating the third quarter 15-4 for a 37-17 cushion.
Anna Vining led the Lady Owls with 14 points.
Pippin paced Friendship with 11 while Jones finished with five, Osipchuk and Taylor four each and Kennedy West a free throw.
Friendship will be at home again Saturday when the Lady Commanders play host to Gordonsville at 6 p.m. at the Sportsplex.
Lady Bears race to 2-0 start
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s girls raced to their second one-sided TSSAA Hall of Champions victory in three nights Thursday when the Lady Bears rolled past Siegel 71-39.
Freshman Eva Heilman followed her 29-point debut with 30 while Halle Jones tossed in 23 and Nevaeh Majors and Ashlyn Riggs each notched nine for Mt. Juliet. Heilman hit 10 of 13 shots from the floor, including eight made three-pointers. Riggs hit both of her triples.
Majors, the lone familiar face in a revamped lineup, passed for 11 assists as the Lady Bears shot 55 percent from the floor.
Mt. Juliet will play host to Ravenwood at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
