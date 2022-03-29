Lebanon went 3-1 for the weekend in the Wilson County Invitational played at Brent Foster Field. The Blue Devils opened with a 9-2 loss to Stewarts Creek last Friday.
Lebanon, the visiting team, jumped to a 2-0 lead on Connor Gannon’s home run with a man aboard.
Stewarts Creek, coached by former Lebanon coach Mike Bartlett, took the lead with four runs in the third inning, tacked on three in the fourth and two in the sixth as the Red Hawks finished with 10 hits.
Lebanon finished with six hits. Gannon and Brody Hays each had two. Cason Kincaid took the loss with three innings of work.
The Blue Devils bounced back to beat Mt. Juliet Christian 11-1, expanding a 4-1 lead with seven scores in the fourth.
Again the visiting team, Lebanon jumped to an early lead on Gannon’s sacrifice fly in the first inning.
Hays, Brice Njezic, Copeland Bradford, Wyatt Bowling, Denton Dodson and Ian Walsh drove in runs in the Lebanon fourth, as did Logan Sullivan with a groundout.
Carson Fox pitched 12/3 innings for the win in relief of starter Wyatt Jones.
The Blue Devils returned Saturday to drub DeKalb County 12-2 with another seven-spot in the fourth inning behind RBIs by Gannon, Bradford, Dodson, Sullivan, Ian Jennings and Jackson Lea.
Gannon’s first-inning RBI single got the ball rolling for the Blue Devils.
Dodson pitched three innings for the win, followed by Chase Dickerson for the final six outs and the save in the five-inning contest.Hays, Bradford and Gannon each had two of Lebanon’s 10 hits. Lebanon wrapped up the day with a 12-4 win over St. Rita.
Njezic’s first-inning sacrifice fly sent the Blue Devils on their way to a three-run first inning. They added two in the second and fourth frames and five in the sixth.
Bryce Fuller pitched one inning in relief of starter Cade Thorne for the win. Landon Phillips, Dickerson and Gannon took their turns on the mound with Dickerson recording the final two outs as the five hurlers allowed six hits.
The Blue Devils banged out 10 hits, including three by Gannon and two by Lea.
Wildcats go 3-0 for weekendGLADEVILLE — Wilson Central scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to overtake visiting Gallatin 8-7 in the Wilson County Invitational last Friday.
Zac Wilson singled in the tying run and Carson Reed was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to put the Wildcats in front.
McKane Everett drove in four runs for the Wildcats, who put up three-spots in the first and fourth innings and finished with 12 hits.
Wyatt Guethlein doubled as he, Everett, Isaac Schafer and Michael Demonbreun each had two hits. Wilson had two RBIs.
Konnor Adelsberger pitched five innings of relief for the win, striking out four. Gallatin finished with 11 hits off three pitchers.
The Green Wave jumped to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and tacked on two more in the second for a 6-3 lead. They broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the sixth.
Earlier in the day, Central doubled up DeKalb County 4-2.
Brayden Wadsworth drove in two runs for the Wildcats. Demonbreun delivered three of Central’s nine hits.
The Wildcats put up single runs in the second and third innings and two in the sixth to stay ahead of the Tigers, who posted single tallies in the fourth and seventh.
Dylan Guethlein pitched five innings with four strikeouts. Hunter Williams tossed the other two as the pair combined on a three-hitter.
The Wildcats followed with a trip to Station Camp on Saturday and won 15-9, buoyed by an eight-run first-inning.
Williams homered, doubled and drove in six runs. Wilson and Wadsworth each knocked in two scores.
Dylan Guethlein doubled as he, Wadsworth and Schafer each had two hits. Drew Jones also doubled as Wilson Central finished with 13 hits.
Reed pitched the first three innings for the win. Williams worked the next three and Caden Webber the seventh. The trio also surrendered 13 hits.
Wilson Central added two runs in the third and five in the sixth. Station Camp got a run in the third, four in the fourth and two each in the sixth and seventh.
Purple Tigers fall to Upperman, GreenbrierWATERTOWN — Watertown dropped a 4-1 decision to Upperman last Friday and a 6-5 verdict to Greenbrier on Saturday in the Wilson County Invitational.
Upperman built a 4-0 lead with single scores in the third and fourth innings and two in the seventh. Purple Tiger starter Kendal Bayse pitched the first three innings and took the loss. Zeb Majors went the next two and Alec Whitlock the sixth and seventh as the trio allowed eight hits and three walks while striking out eight.
Watertown finished with five hits off Alec Wilson and Eli Huddleston. The Purple Tigers scored in the bottom of the seventh when Brady Watts stole home.
Watts had two of Watertown’s five hits.
Offense was more plentiful the following day when Watertown scored four times in the top of the fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead. But Greenbrier, the home team for the Invitational, scored the tying and go-ahead tallies in the sixth on three singles and a wild pitch in this rematch of last year’s state tournament game also won by the Bobcats.
Zack Self took the loss in relief of Watts, who pitched the first five innings and gave up four runs (two earned). Only one of the two scores charged to Self was earned. The pair allowed 11 hits.
Watertown finished with eight hits off four Bobcat pitchers. Whitlock drove in three runs as he and Kaden Seay had two singles apiece.
Friendship Christian Commanders go 2-1Friendship Christian went to the last at-bat in three games over the weekend in the Wilson County Invitational over the weekend.
Hendersonville scored three times in the top of the seventh to win 7-4 Friday. Friendship, the visiting team but playing on its home field, needed two in the top of the eighth to edge Greenbrier 8-6 Saturday and walked off with a 10-9 win in the bottom of the seventh over Smith County, also on Saturday.
Ayden Moore took the loss against Hendersonville as he worked 4 1/3 innings in relief of starter J.J. Pruneau. Max Duckwiler got the final two outs. The trio surrendered 11 hits.
Friendship finished with six hits, including a triple by Chase Eakes and doubles by Pruneau and Storm Sellars. Pruneau drove in two runs.
Hendersonville took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and 3-1 in the second. The Commanders climbed back with single scores in the first and fourth frames and tied the score with two in the fifth.
Against Greenbrier, Pruneau doubled to left field in the 10th to score Sellars and Knox Hayslip with the go-ahead runs, handing the win to Tate Tidwell, who pitched the final three innings.
Starter Ethan Myers pitched the first two innings and Easton Drennon the next three. The trio allowed seven hits and had to work around six errors.
The Commanders climbed out of a 4-90 hole with five runs in the top of the fourth and went up 6-5 in the fifth. Greenbrier tied the score in the bottom of the seventh.
Pruneau drove in three runs on two doubles. Adam Gordon tripled. Duckwiler had two RBI and three singles while Sellars finished with two hits.
Against Smith County, Sellars was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the walk-off run for Friendship.
The Commanders scored seven times in the bottom of the fourth to take an 8-7 edge.
Pruneau tripled and drove in two runs. Eakes had a double among his three hits while Elijah Stockton knocked in two runs on a double and single. Carter Kring also doubled.
Will Barnwell pitched the final two innings for the win, allowing no runs on a hit with four strikeouts.
