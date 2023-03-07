Lebanon-grad Porter going dancing with Chattanooga

Lebanon-native Addie Grace Porter holds a piece of net after she and her Chattanooga teammates won the Southern Conference tournament championship to earn a berth in the NCAA tournament.

 ABBY WALKER • GoMocs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Two years after leading Lebanon to the state championship game, Addie Grace Porter is going dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

And for a good portion of Sunday’s Southern Conference championship, the UT-Chattanooga sophomore point guard was the lead dancer in the Mocs’ 63-53 win over Wofford.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.