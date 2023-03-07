Lebanon-grad Porter going dancing with Chattanooga

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Two years after leading Lebanon to the state championship game, Addie Grace Porter is going dancing in the NCAA Tournament.
And for a good portion of Sunday’s Southern Conference championship, the UT-Chattanooga sophomore point guard was the lead dancer in the Mocs’ 63-53 win over Wofford.
Porter, at 5-foot-4 the smallest player on Chattanooga’s roster and often the shortest on the floor, led the Mocs in rebounds with 13 to go with 10 to go with 13 points, including four 3-pointers, to earn a spot on the all-tournament team. Most of her points came in the first half as UTC rallied from a 17-9 first-quarter deficit to a 31-29 halftime edge. For the season, Porter is second, by .3, in rebounds with 6.8 per game. She averages eight points and 2.8 assists as the 20-12 Mocs await their NCAA tournament assignment next Monday. She has led her team in boards 13 times this year.
Also awaiting (March)ing orders next week is Ohio Valley Conference champion Tennessee Tech, which is going dancing for the first time since 2000. Reghan Grimes, who as a Mt. Juliet freshman was a key figure in the Lady Bears’ most recent state tournament appearance, in 2019 before transferring to Ravenwood, had 10 points and six rebounds in Tech’s 54-46 win over Little Rock in the OVC final last Saturday in Evansville, Ind.
In 30 games, including 25 starts, the freshman forward is averaging 8.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
