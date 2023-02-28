Like a lot of teams, Gallatin’s boys tried to get Lebanon’s Jarred Hall off his game by roughing him up a bit in the Region 5-4A opener last Saturday night.
But after a slow start, Hall did what Hall does and, with significant help from his supporting cast, lifted the Blue Devils past the visiting Green Wave 58-46 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Gallatin held the Mr. Basketball finalist to four first-half points. The Green Wave led 10-9 at the first-quarter break. The back and forth continued during the second quarter. Hall’s layup put Lebanon in front by two before A.J. Davis capped his six-point period with a pullup elbow from the jumper in the closing seconds for a 23-23 halftime tie.
Davis, who led Gallatin with 20 points, scored back-to-back buckets off of steals to give Gallatin a four-point lead to open the second half.
“We knew they would have a good game plan coming in,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “Coach (Bobby) Luna’s a legend, 600 wins. They really tried to do some things in the first half to keep Jarred from touching the ball. They also played a little bit of zone in the first half. Played quite a bit of 2-3 in the second half. It took us a while to get adjusted and try to get him the ball in spots to be successful. He hit a big 3 in the second half. We changed our defense and we were finally able to pressure them some and get them out of their rhythm. We were able to clean the boards really well in the fourth quarter, knock down some free throws late.”
Lebanon regrouped and Hall hit a 3-pointer from the wing to get the Blue Devils going. But despite his seven-point period, Davis had eight during the same span as Gallatin took a 36-34 edge into the fourth quarter.
After Gallatin went up by four early in the fourth, team Blue Devil went to work. Landen Engles sank two free throws to bring Lebanon into a 40-40 tie. Then Hall grabbed a rebound and went coast to coast for a go-ahead layup.
Following a one-hander off the glass by DeCosta Ricks pulled Gallatin back into a tie, Hall hit a 3 from the wing. Then, Wyatt Bowling got a steal and coast-to-coast layup and was fouled on the play. He missed the and-one, but the Blue Devils got the rebound and Bowling cashed in with a basket for a four-point trip and a 49-42 Lebanon lead.
By the time the 11-0 run was wrapped up, Lebanon had a 53-42 lead and Brandon Gym was rocking and rolling as the Blue Devils advanced to today’s 7:45 p.m. semifinal against Hendersonville at Mt. Juliet with a 19-11 record. The Commandos reached the semis by ousting visiting Wilson Central 63-46.
“Great atmosphere, really good environment in here,” McDowell said. “Both communities showed up tonight. Anytime you can get a win in the region… It was big for our kids getting to play at home, so that was big for us to get that win last Saturday in the district semi.”
Tonight’s winner will meet the 6 p.m. winner between Beech and Green Hill for the championship Thursday night and advance to next Monday’s sectional.
Hall had 18 of his 22 points after halftime as he hit two triples and sank all six of his free throws. He upped his school-record points total to 1,769, passing Friendship Christian scoring king Adam Tomlinson’s 1,755 set from 1999-2003 for fifth on Wilson County’s career list. Next up is Mt. Juliet Christian’s Victor Underwood, who had 1,777 from 2004-08. Also within striking distance is Wilson Central points leader Jacob Williams, who put up 1,796 from 2010-14. Likely out of reach are David Kitchen’s 1,902 (MJCA 1998-2002) and Watertown’s Seth Price’s 2,144 (Watertown 2013-17).
As his points have gone up, so has the attention from opposing teams who routinely defend him to the letter of the rulebook, and sometimes beyond.
“One thing Jarred really did in the offseason was he stayed in the weight room knowing that was something he was going to need to play through, play through contact, play through physical play and also being able to maintain his composure while doing so,” McDowell said. “I was really proud of the was he was able to do that tonight. He was able to draw some fouls early and in the second half things opened up. He was able to get more space. We were able to get him the ball in some spots where he could be successful.
“He’s a special player. He put the team on his back in the fourth quarter with (11) points. Landen Engles had some big plays as well. Wyatt Bowling, seniors stepping up not wanting this to be the last time they put that jersey on.”
Bowling tossed in 12 points for Lebanon. Avery Harris hit two 3-pointers as he and Jaylen Abston each scored seven. Engles added six in the fourth as he hit all four of his free throws while Grayson Galentine threw in a 3 and Aidan Donald a foul shot. The Blue Devils were without junior Chaseton Dixon, who injured his knee during practice Friday. They did get back starting point guard Caden Baird.
Davis scored 20 for Gallatin while Ricks threw in 13 as the Green Wave finished a 23-8 campaign.
Hawks head to region semis for first timeMT. JULIET — As a third-year school, first-time accomplishments happen quickly. But not always easily.
Green Hill’s boys had to work overtime and get a favorable bounce to get their first-ever region win last Saturday night with a 40-38 win over visiting Station Camp.
Kenny Ellis lane jumper got a favorable bounce off the back iron and dropped through the net with two seconds left in overtime to send the Hawks to the Region 5-4A semifinals for the first time.
Station Camp, which won the District 10 regular-season title but lost twice in the tournament to be seeded fourth for the regional, had chances to win in regulation and overtime but missed as the Bison’s season ended at 21-9.
District 9 champ Green Hill moved on with a 23-7 mark and will take on Beech at 6 p.m. today in the semifinals at neighboring Mt. Juliet. A Hawks win would continue their journey into uncharted territory as they would reach the region championship game and the sectional.
But the future couldn’t be focused on last Saturday as the Hawks and Bison battled to a 6-6 first-quarter draw. Green Hill went in front 20-15 by halftime and 30-25 going into the fourth. Station Camp rallied and had a chance to win at the end of regulation before settling for a 36-36 deadlock.
In addition to his winner, Ellis sank two first-quarter 3-pointers and led all scorers with 16 points while Parker Overath added nine, including six in the second quarter. Jason Burch and Antjuan Welch each finished with five, Aaron Mattingly three and Garrett Brown two overtime free throws.
Matt Massey led Station Camp with 14 points.
run continues for Purple TigersWATERTOWN — With an added classification and four teams advancing out of each district, it’s not unusual for a 10-win team or even a six-win squad to reach the region tournament.
It is unusual for two such teams to be paired against each other in the regional. But after winning a District 6-4A championship they weren’t expected to win, Watertown’s Purple Tigers won the Region 3 first-round game in which they were favored 50-40 over Sequatchie County last Saturday night.
Watertown, which beat Sequatchie 41-34 in the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament in November, repeated its outing from three months ago as the Tigers led the Indians 14-2 at the first-quarter break, 23-15 at halftime and 33-26 going into the fourth.
The Purple Tigers, who won the district tournament after not winning a regular-season game against league competition, will take an 11-19 record to Monterey today for a 7:45 p.m. semifinal against Jackson County, which beat Watertown at WHS 41-31 in mid-December and is now 20-8. Should the Tigers spring another upset, they would play for the championship Thursday night against either York Institute or Cannon County, conjuring up memories of 2019 when Watertown followed up a fourth-place district finish with three region wins for the championship, and qualify for next Monday’s sectional.
Trent Spradlin sank 6 of 7 free throws to pace the Purple Tigers with 14 points while Kory Smith swished all eight of his foul shots on his way to 12. K.J. Woods tossed in 10 points while J.J. Goodall added eight, Chase McConnell four and Manny Seay two free throws.
Brenden Cotton tossed in 10 points for the Indians, who returned to Dunlap with a final 6-25 season worksheet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.