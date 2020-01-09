Lebanon gymnast finishes first all-around in meet, seventh nationally

Submitted to The Democrat

Lebanon gymnast Ashley DePass, with Mt. Juliet Elite Gymnastics coach Craig Stott, finished first all-around for all age groups last Saturday in the Blues & BBQ Meet at Southaven Middle School near Memphis. DePass, 12, earned first place in beam, vault and bars and was second in floor routine. Her 37,550 points earned her the top prize for all age groups, beating out 64 other competitors. It also placed her seventh nationally on America's top-100 gymnast list. DePass, a gymnast since age 5, credited her hours of practice on MJ Elite's competition team as the key to her performance.