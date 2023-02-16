By DEMOCRAT STAFF
By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Lebanon’s co-op hockey team dropped a 4-1 decision to Ravenwood on Monday night.
The Blue Devils, joined by players from Mt. Juliet and Green Hill, scored with 6:10 to play on a goal by Jordan Antar to draw to within 3-1.
A week earlier, Lebanon shut out Pope Prep/Christ Presbyterian/Franklin Grace Christian 2-0.
Braylen Cox scored unassisted late in the second period and Antar found the net in the third.
Lebanon skated past Rutherford County 6-2 on Jan. 30 as Antar scored twice and Cox, Wesley Ray, Kyle Alsaker and Ryan Woods once each.
