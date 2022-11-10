The Lebanon-Mt. Juliet-Green Hill co-op hockey team lost to Ravenwood 4-2 Monday.
Blake Bristow scored at 7:04 of the first period to stake Lebanon to a 1-0 lead before Ravenwood tied the score on a Liam Powell goal.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 74F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 3:22 am
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 74F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 3:22 am
The Lebanon-Mt. Juliet-Green Hill co-op hockey team lost to Ravenwood 4-2 Monday.
Blake Bristow scored at 7:04 of the first period to stake Lebanon to a 1-0 lead before Ravenwood tied the score on a Liam Powell goal.
Wesley Ray put the Blue Devils back in front at 9:14 of the second for a 2-1 lead.
But Ravenwood cored three third-period goals to seize control of the game.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.