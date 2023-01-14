Lebanon’s co-op hockey team blew open a close game with Brentwood Academy, prevailing 9-4 Wednesday night.
Two nights earlier, the Blue Devils, who combine with Mt. Juliet and Green Hill, shut out the Rutherford County Rampage 6-0.
Lebanon led Brentwood Academy 4-3 through two periods of play before outscoring the Eagles 5-1 in the third.
Kyle Alsaker scored a third-period hat trick against BA.
Easton Krenzke scored twice in the match and Jordan Antar lit the lamp in the third.
Krenzke broke a 1-1 tie with a goal with 7:44 left in the first period. Wesley Ray put Lebanon up 1-0 at 12:52.
Braylen Cox and Robert Kamos scored unassisted for the Blue Devils during a 2-2 second period.
Aidan Pustizzi scored twice for Brentwood Academy.
Krenzke scored twice in the first period against the Rampage.
Antar and Ray also tallied as Lebanon took a 4-0 lead in the first.
Antar scored on a power play and Ryan Woods shorthanded in the second period.
