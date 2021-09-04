COOKEVILLE — The Lebanon Blue Devils raced out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and then had to make two goal-line stands to preserve a 21-14 win over the Cookeville Cavaliers on Friday night.
“We are fortunate to come out of here with a win,” said Lebanon head coach Chuck Gentry. “This (Cookeville) is tough place to play”
After both teams were forced to punt on their opening possession, Lebanon drew first blood on the scoreboard. A 34-yard completion from quarterback Jaylen Abston to wide receiver Keymontez Logue put the Blue Devils at the Cookeville 10-yard line. Logue made the catch with a defender draped over him. Three plays later Devin Greene scored from 3 yards out to give the Blue Devils an early 7-0 lead.
After forcing the Cavaliers to punt again, the Blue Devils quick-strike offense struck again. First, Abston found Anthony Crowell for a 38-yard gain. Then two plays later Abston threw long to Logue again, and Logue made a diving catch in the end zone to increase the Blue Devils’ lead to 14-0.
Finally, the Cookeville offense got some momentum on its next drive. Taking over eight minutes off the clock the Cavaliers cut the lead to 14-7 as quarterback Mace Thomson found a wide-open Brock Owen for a 9-yard touchdown.
Lebanon looked to increase its lead before the first half expired, but the Cavalier defense stopped Greene short of the first down.
The Blue Devil defense, despite allowing a score, held the Cavaliers to 92 total yards in the first half while the offense racked up 199 yards.
Cookeville got the ball to start the second half, and after a long catch and run from Thomson to Austin Davenport put Cookeville in Lebanon territory, the Blue Devil defense forced the game's only turnover. Jourdyn Burrus was stripped as he was trying to gain extra yardage, and the Blue Devils recovered at their own 29-yard line.
The Blue Devils then drove to the Cavaliers’ 25-yard line, and appeared to increase their lead, but a holding penalty nullified the score, and forced the Blue Devils to punt.
Cookeville then got its offense going again. After Thomson completed a 17-yard pass to Jaylen Baker on the drive’s first play, the Cavaliers got the ground game going. They picked four rushing first downs on the drive and Thomson scored from 3 yards out to tie the game at 14. Lebanon responded quickly after the ensuing kickoff was squibbed and recovered by Lebanon at the Blue Devils’ own 41-yard line. They needed only three plays to take the lead. Greene scored his second touchdown of the night, this time from 2 yards. The run was set up by a 46-yard catch and run by Crowell.
“I challenged our offense to respond,” said Gentry.
Lebanon then had to make the first of its two goal-line stands. Cookeville took possession at its own 24-yard line. The Cavaliers moved the ball all the way to the Lebanon 6-yard line. After the first two plays gained 4 yards, Cookeville had third down at the Lebanon 2-yard line, but running back Evan Whited was stopped 6 inches from the end zone. On fourth down, the Blue Devils stopped Burruss for a 1-yard loss.
Lebanon took over in the shadow of its own goal line and was able to move the ball out to the 26-yard line before the drive stalled.
Cookeville then took over at its own 46-yard line with 1:22 remaining in the game. A 25-yard completion from Thomson to Burruss moved the ball to the 15-yard line. Burruss then gained 8 yards on a scramble, but was sacked for a 1-yard loss on third down. On fourth down, under pressure from the Blue Devil rushing defense, Thomson pass floated out of the end zone as time expired, preserving a 21-14 Lebanon victory.
With the win Lebanon is 1-0 in the region for the first time since 2009.
“We only have 5 teams in our region,” said Gentry, “So being 1-0 is a good start.”
Lebanon is back on the road next as the Blue Devils travel to Murfreesboro to take on Siegel.
Lebanon 21 Cookeville 14
Leb | 14 | 0 | 0 | 7—21
Cook | 0 | 7 | 0 | 7—14
First quarter
Leb - Devin Greene 3 run (Cameron Nixon kick), 7:15.
Leb - Keymontez Logue 34 pass from Jaylen Abston (Cameron Nixon kick), 3:05.
Second quarter
Cook - Brock Owen 9 pass from Mace Thomson (Andy Crocketta kick), 6:59.
Fourth quarter
Cook - Thomson 3 run (Crockett kick), 10:58.
Leb - Greene 2 run (Nixon kick) ,10:25.
Team statistics
| Leb | Cook
First downs | 11 | 17
Rushes-yards | 22-99 | 43-160
Passing yards | 205 | 147
Comp.-att-int. | 10-16-0 | 13-20-0
Punts-yards | 4-27.0 | 4-33.6
Penalties-yards | 7-63 | 6-60
Individual statistics
RUSHING —Lebanon: Devin Greene 12-59, Jaylen Abston 9-23, Isaiah Douglas 1-16. Cookeville: Jourdyn Burruss 17-68, Mace Thomson 8-27, Jayden Baker 3-19, Austin Davenport 1-17, Evan Whited 10-15, Waylon Whited 4-14.
PASSING — Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 10-16-0-205. Cookeville: Mace Thomson 13-20-0-147.
RECEIVING — Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 6-124, Keymontez Logue 2-76, Devin Greene 2-5. Cookeville: Jayen Baker 5-81, Jourdyn Burruss 2-24, Brock Owen 2-23, Carter Rathunde 1-15, Austin Davenport 1-14, Carter Apple 1-(-3), Evan Whited 1-(-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.