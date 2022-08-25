This is intra-county rivalry week as two games will occupy four teams — Wilson Central at Lebanon and Mt. Juliet Christian at Friendship Christian.
Just as intense as either of those rivalries is Watertown’s trip to Gordonsville in the ancient battle of the Tigers.
Green Hill will try to bounce back from its upset Week 1 loss against Kenwood in the Hawks’ home opener on the Hill.
Mt. Juliet has an early bye week as Maplewood pulled out of its scheduled game. Coach Trey Perry had to scramble to find RePublic, a Metro Nashville charter school which was reviving its football program from a brief dormancy. The Trail Blazers will visit Elzie Patton Stadium/Roger Perry Field on Oct. 13 during the fall break.
Wilson Central at Lebanon
The Blue Devils, who open the season at No. 4 in the Associated Press Class 6A poll released Monday, accomplished everything they possibly could in the 2021 regular season with one exception. The “1” in their 9-1 year came one year ago at Wilson Central. The Wildcats have had the Blue Devils number in recent years having won the last three meetings between the teams whose campuses are located about 10 minutes apart.
“Last year is last year and it’s over and done with,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “It’s a new season. But we respect their staff and their program and know what they’re going to bring to the table. We haven’t beaten them recently so hopefully we can come out on the right end Friday night.”
“I’m sure they may have us circled,” said Wildcats coach Brad Dedman, an LHS graduate. “It is what it is. It’s just a game we got to prepare for.”
Dedman’s defense has to prepare for Lebanon’s explosive offense, which put up most, though not all, of the points in a 49-14 win at Antioch last week.
“They got experience all over the field,” Dedman said of the Devils. “There are a lot of returning guys from last year, starting with their quarterback (Jaylen Abston). He’s a really good football player. Has a really good arm. He’s got feet that can run and get out of danger. That’s something we got to prepare for.
“Running-game wise, they got a big offensive line up front. They do a really good job of staying on their blocks, taking their proper steps and doing what they’re supposed to do. So we got a big task ahead of us.”
And then there’s Anthony Crowell, who caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff and interception for scores — all in the first quarter — last week.
“He’s a big playmaker,” Dedman said. “He can change the game in a heartbeat, special-teams wise. Just him touching the ball, he’s quick enough to take it to the house at any point in time. You got to know where he’s at on the field.”
Central’s offense has some home-run hitters as well, as Rossview learned the hard way when Jase Neuble took the ball 75 yards to the house on his way to 112 yards in the Wildcats’ 16-14 loss last week.
“It looks like a typical Brad Dedman-coached team in the wing-T, very physical and aggressive running the 3-4 defense and playing very sound defense running to the ball, good tacklers, good technique, good position assignments,” Gentry said of the Wildcats. “They’ve got two or three backs who can go at any time. Jase Neuble the one that pops out on every film as a home-run hitter and a dynamic football player. He did a lot for them last year and we expect him to continue to do that.”
Mt. Juliet Christian at Friendship ChristianThe Saints dropped their opener 28-6 at Suey Field to Lookout Valley last Friday in a game which saw erstwhile lineman Andy Griffith, a sophomore, play quarterback for the first time in his life. Coach Dan Davis said that for a first-time driver, he kept it between the lines.
“Being a quarterback for less than a month, all things considered it worked out,” Davis said. “It’s got a lot of upside to be perfectly honest.
“He didn’t wreck the car and he finished the race without wrecking the car. Was it the outing that we wanted? No. But when you know what we were asking him to do in a month’s time, he has a lot of upside. He did a lot of good things. I think he learned a lot. This is probably a good thing for him going forward. We’re going to learn with him and he’s going to learn with us. But he proved he can actually do it and that changes the whole math.”
On the other side, Commander coach John McNeal has no such concerns with his senior signal-caller, the polished Stanford-bound Garrett Weekly, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 40-12 triumph at Trousdale County. But other things on his team do concern him as much as the Saints.
“It comes back to what did we do last week that we got to get better at,” McNeal said, whose team opened No. 5 in the AP Division II-A poll. “That in itself, it really doesn’t matter who you’re playing because if you don’t correct those — later in the season, it gets more technical in what you’re trying to do or add — but right now, we’re just trying to clean up some stuff. And I’d say they’re doing the same thing. You’re worried about your team more than the other team. We got a couple of things we saw, and the kids saw it too. You just got to go out and practice it.”
Watertown at GordonsvilleThe Tigers lost their opener at local rival Smith County 27-7 in Carthage last Saturday. But Gordonsville is coming off an 11-2 season which ended in the Class 1A quarterfinals. And they have a lot of veterans returning led by senior quarterback Matthew Albritton.
“They had a lot coming back,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of his alma mater. “They’ve got some skill guys who are pretty good, receivers, quarterback. Decent size.”
Like Gordonville, Watertown also reached the state quarters, in 2A, and is coming off a 36-12 loss at home to Fayetteville. The Purple Tigers took an early lead before Fayetteville’s athleticism took its toll.
“We hurt ourselves,” Webster said. “We had four turnovers, gave up some third-and-longs on defense, just some mistakes that are correctable… Kids played hard. We just came up short.”
The good thing is no team like Fayetteville remains on Watertown’s schedule.
“I don’t see us playing another team on our schedule that athletic as they are across the board,” Webster said.
Kenwood at Green HillAfter an opening loss to Siegel last year, Green Hill reeled off 11 straight wins to reach the Class 5A quarterfinals. But just because the Hawks were grounded by the Stars 13-6 in Murfreesboro to open this season last week, it doesn’t mean history is destined to repeat itself.
“Last year’s season has zero affect on this year’s,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said. “Hopefully, we’ll bounce back. We had three penalties that took 17 points off the board on Friday. When you lose by six and have 17 taken off, it’s kind of hard to do.
“Some of the penalties were extra-effort kind of penalties. I feel like we’re pretty sound in what we do and we’ll just continue to chip away at it and make sure we capitalize on opportunities to score points.”
Kenwood is coming off a 44-7 hammering of Hillwood last week.
“Good quarterback, good runner,” Crouch said of Knights’ quarterback Jaylen Washington. He said Quentavius Barnes, Jovonee Smith and DaShawn James are running backs in the I-formation. They’ve got four or five guys that rotate. Really big up front. One of their tackles is 6-6, 295. It’s going to be a little bit of an issue of the size of them to fight against them.”
