Lebanon saw a big lead evaporate in a 3-2 District 7-AAA volleyball loss to visiting Cookeville last Thursday.
Cookeville bell behind 0-2 before prevailing 27-29, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-12.
Maya Gipson led Lebanon with 33 assists, 23 digs, seven kills and four aces while Haley Mitchell had 19 kills, 14 digs, two blocks and an ace and Erin Gallatin 40 digs, five assists and an ace as the Lady Devils slipped to 1-4 in district play.
Lebanon stepped out of district Monday with a trip to Thompson’s Station to take on Independence.
