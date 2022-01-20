Lebanon loses Hall again, outlasts Green Hill in overtime

MT. JULIET — The first meeting of the year between No. 9 Lebanon and No. 10 Green Hill was everything anyone could have expected, and then some.
It also had something which will likely have repercussions on the Blue Devils indefinitely as their 67-59 win was marred by a third-quarter ejection of star Jarred Hall, the second time the junior has been kicked out of a game within the last month. The earlier ejection, coming on the heels of an illness which cost him two games, resulted in a two-game suspension. It’s unclear what TSSAA will do with a second disqualification.
Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said the official told him Hall was given a flagrant technical foul for throwing a punch.
“I really want to take a look at the film to see if what the official said happened happened,” said McDowell, who didn’t want to comment further on the incident. “It was a physical game all night long, both teams battling. It’s a loose ball and multiple kids on the floor. I just hate that was the end result of that scenario.”
Without the highly-touted college prospect last month, Lebanon went into a three-game losing streak as the offense struggled to score. This time, the Blue Devils, who had a 10-point lead not long before Hall was tossed during a scramble on the floor with 39.9 seconds to play in the third quarter, made the plays throughout the fourth quarter and overtime, hitting 17 of 20 free throws over that 12-minute span and 23 of 28 for the game as they improved to 17-4 for the season and 2-1 in District 9-4A.
In addition to Hall, Lebanon lost Jaylen Abston to fouls in overtime, forcing coach Jim McDowell to insert Brice Njezic and Aidan Donald into the game after having not played all night.
But with Green Hill losing Parker Overath and Jason Burch to fouls, Lebanon had plenty of chances from the line and took advantage of them.
“I was proud of the way our kids played,” McDowell said. “Due to some different situations, we’ve had to play without (Hall) at times, so I do think that helped us in some aspects.”
Hall was having a big night with a game-high 20 points. Abston sank 6 of 7 free throws on his way to 14 while Wyatt Bowling tossed in 10. Yarin Alexander added all eight of his points after halftime while Rolando Dowell scored seven, Corey Jones six in the first quarter and Njezic two overtime foul shots.
“Our kids really stepped up,” McDowell said. “Anytime there down the stretch the ball went up on a shot it was a war, and for our kids to be able to get enough stops, to get enough stops, to get enough rebounds and for us to get a big win on the road is big.”
After spotting Blake Stacey a game-opening 3-pointer, Lebanon led most of the first half, though a layup by center Burch put the Hawks ahead 28-27 at halftime.
After going scoreless in the first half, Lebanon went to Alexander for two early baskets as the Blue Devils regained the lead. Three-point plays by Hall and Abston keyed a 10-0 LHS run which opened 44-34 lead on a teal and layup by Bowling.
Green Hill was starting to cut into the deficit and trailing 46-38 when Hall was ejected. The Hawks’ run eventually reached 10-2 for a 46-46 tie before Overath fouled out with 3:25 left in regulation. Alexander sank two free throws to put Lebanon back in front. The teams went back and forth until Mo Ruttlen stuck a 3 from the corner to bring the home team into a 55-55 tie. Jones’ pullup 3 from the top of the key was an air ball at the buzzer and the fans were treated to four minutes of free basketball.
Burch bagged a pair of free throws when Abston fouled out with 1:48 left in OT for a 49-48 lead. Bowling sank two from the other line to put Lebanon back in front and Alexander got the rebound after Green Hill missed two from the stripe. The Blue Devils dropped in 7 of 8 foul shots the rest of the way to pull away as the Hawks slipped to 14-3, 1-1.
“It was two pretty good teams going at it, going at it hard,” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said. “Both teams went on a couple of runs. They made free throws down the stretch. I think that was the main thing. Some guys who hadn’t been shooting great made free throws. Abston really hurt us on the glass late in the game and got a couple of big putbacks.
“I’m proud of the team. We played really hard, both teams did.”
Paxton Davidson drained a couple of fourth-quarter 3-pointers as he led Green Hill with 17 points while Burch scored 16 inside and scored the Hawks’ only four points in overtime, from the line. Stacey sank three triples in the first half, including two in the first period, on his way to 13 while Ruttlen racked up seven and Garrett Brown six on two triples in the fourth.
Before the game, Allen was honored for getting his 500th career victory last Friday at Siegel. He spent the first eight of his 24 seasons at Hillsboro in Nashville before a 15-year run at Mt. Juliet prior to the last two campaigns on the Hill.
“Being able to get up and do it every day for that many years means something,” said Allen, who had a losing season at Hillsboro and a .500 campaign at Mt. Juliet, reaching the region tournament every season otherwise.. “I’m pretty consistent in how I go about things. I’m proud about that. I’ve got two of the best assistant coaches (Michael Berardi and Nate Stewart) that I’ve ever had for the last 10 years. They’ve both been involved in all of this. We’ve had some really good teams during that stretch and they make my life easier.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people, that’s been pretty cool, that I hadn’t talked to in a long time and a lot players that I hadn’t talked to, you lose touch.”
In addition to his assistants, he also credited his players and their families.
“The biggest thing is to the players, they let us coach them and they get better and they learn,” Allen said. “I don’t think that’s going on everywhere.
“It’s a credit to these kids’ parents. These parents turn them loose to me. They don’t mess with me. They trust me to coach their kids. I haven’t had a whole lot of issues throughout my career, and I’m very grateful for that because that isn’t going on everywhere, either.”
“He’s got 500 wins for a reason,” McDowell said.
Both teams will be back in in-county action Friday night — Lebanon at home against Mt. Juliet and Green Hill at Wilson Central. It will be the Blue Devils’ first game at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court for the first time since Dec. 18. They will host Goodpasture at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Sonic Showcase. The MJ game will be the first of a five-game homestand.
Spradlin’s OT free throw lifts Watert own to one-point win
WATERTOWN — Trent Spradlin’s free throw with 20 seconds left in overtime lifted Watertown past Community 49-48 Tuesday night.
The teas went into OT even at 42-42. Watertown led 7-6 at the first-quarter break before falling behind 16-13 at halftime. The teams were tied 28-28 going into the fourth.
Spradlin, who sank all six of his free throws for the game, paced the Purple Tigers with 14 points while J.J. Goodall sank three 3-pointers on his way to 13. Brady Raines’ six came on a pair of 3s while Ian Fryer and K.J. Wood each finished with five and Kier Priest, Jackson Thomas and Bret Price two apiece.
Stratton Lovvorn led Community with 15, including a pair of 3s during his eight-point fourth quarter. Maki Fleming finished with 11.
Watertown will return to District 6-2A action Friday night when the Purple Tigers host Smith County following the girls’ 6 o’clock game.
Friendship edges Nashville Christian 46-43
Friendship Christian’s boys, ranked No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press Division IIA poll, rebounded from their first District 4-IIA loss of the season last Friday with a 46-43 win over visiting Nashville Christian at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Eagles led 12-10 at the first-quarter break before the teams went into halftime tied 26-26. Friendship held a 35-33 edge going into the fourth as the Commanders climbed to 14-5 for the season and 6-1 in the district.
Dillon Turner threw in 13 points and Riggs Rowe 10 for Friendship. Max Duckwiler drained a pair of 3-pointers and free throws for eight while Hayden Potts finished with five, Colby Jones four and Casey Jones and Noah Major three each.
Donovan Smith scored 13 points and K.Y. Young 11 for Nashville Christian.
Mt. Juliet falls despite Throneberry’s 20
COOKEVILLE — Cookeville controlled the scoreboard in a 66-45 win over Mt. Juliet on Tuesday night.
The Cavaliers led 15-8 at the first-quarter break and 27-23 at halftime. An 11-point third quarter by Josh Heard helped Cookeville widen the margin to 47- 29 going into the fourth.
Heard’s big third quarter included three 3-pointers as he finished with 13 while Bennett Reeves racked up five made free throws in as many tries on his way to 12.
Griffin Throneberry buried five triples to lead all scorers with 20 points for Mt. Juliet while Eric Williams tossed in 12. Zion Sanders and Caronne Goree each scored six and Braxton Corey a free throw.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to come to Lebanon on Friday night following the 6 o’clock girls’ game at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
