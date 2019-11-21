Lebanon, Mt. Juliet football earn top region honors

With the ouster of Mt. Juliet and Hendersonville from the playoffs last week ending the season for Region 4-6A, the league has released its list of season honors, with the Golden Bears and Lebanon each getting two top honors.
Lebanon junior tailback DeQuantay Shannon is the league's Offensive Player of the Year while senior nosetackle Greyson Gregory is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Mt. Juliet's Zach Delfendahl is the Offensive Lineman of the Year while kicker/punter Tyler Johnson is Special Teams Player of the Year.
Representing Lebanon on the all-region team are Daniel Davila, Josh Powell, Justin Burch and Levi Sampson.
From Wilson Central are Jared Lawrence, Zach Hudson, Tristan Lewis, Blaze Holder and Ezra Widelock.
Jamari Sowell, Devin Palmer, Malik Bowen, Conlin Baggott, Ashton Hurley and Grady Mang made the team from Mt. Juliet.
