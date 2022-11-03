Former Wilson Central receiver Colton Dowell is UT-Martin’s career leader in receiving yards after a couple of big games recently.
The fifth-year grad student caught six passes for 141 yards in the Skyhawks’ 52-28 win at Houston Christian (which recently changed its name from Houston Baptist) last Saturday, giving him 2,594 yards, breaking by 100 the previous mark which had stood since 1988.
