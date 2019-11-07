Lebanon's unbeaten bowlers rolled to a 25-2 (girls) and 24-3 (boys) sweep of visiting Merrol Hyde on Tuesday at Pro Bowl West.
Hayli Stewart scored high games of 193 and 278 for the Lady Devils while Ali Davis rolled 179 and 190 games and Alyssa Weiser 177 as Lebanon improved to 8-0.
Harvick Wiley led the Blue Devils with high games of 213 and 193 while Caleb Gregory turned in a 202 and Jaleel Dowell 179 and 188 as Lebanon improved to 10-0.
Friendship record set
Friendship Christian senior Bradley Emerson bowled an FCS-record 299 Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.